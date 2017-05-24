Zidermanis, Licea aim to be best sellers

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Tags: Graduation, Slidell

Valedictorian Adina Zidermanis, daughter of Austrums and Rosie Zidermanis, and salutatorian Lisbet Licea, daughter of Guillermo and Lidia Licea, will write their own story as they graduate Slidell High School.

Both plan to stick close to home, taking basics at community colleges and then transferring to universities in Denton.

Zidermanis, who will graduate with a 4.0 grade point average, will attend Weatherford College Wise County for two years before transferring to either Texas Woman’s University or the University of North Texas to pursue a business degree. Or she might become a storm chaser, she added, almost as an afterthought.

“But my dad doesn’t want me to do that,” she said with a laugh. “I was really wanting to do business retail, but we’ll see.”

Zidermanis said her aunt manages a Beall’s department store in South Texas, and she has showed her the ropes since she was little.

Licea, whose GPA is 3.6, hopes to own her own business one day, although she’s not sure what type.

She plans to take her basic college courses at North Central Texas College in Gainesville before transferring to the University of North Texas to complete a business degree.

“I’m interested to know how I’m going to do it all on my own,” Licea said.

Both girls were active in all facets of high school life – from sports to mentoring younger students. They encourage SHS underclassmen to take things slowly and plan ahead.

“Don’t get stressed out. Don’t let it all get to you,” Licea said. “Oh, and do not procrastinate. It might sound good to watch Netflix, but no, do not.”

Zidermanis added it was important for students to fight through hard times.

“I had a lot of struggles this year,” she said. “All of us did here at school, but I think it made us stronger. So if you just learn to push through all that, it will make you strong throughout college.”

—–

Lisbet Licea – “The Scarlet Letter”

“I liked it because of the woman’s character. She was very independent and different because everyone kind of singled her out. She just kind of embraced that. She was OK with it.”

Adina Zidermanis – “Unbroken”

“I like it because the background is it’s about World War II and an Olympian who survived the Japanese camps. It relates to me because my parents came during the war over here, so after hearing all those stories and the faith they had … it just relates to me really well.”