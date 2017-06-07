NEWS HEADLINES

Youth win state writing awards

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Students Recognized

STUDENTS RECOGNIZED – The Decatur Woman’s Club recently recognized writing contest winners, which included (from left) Sloan Hardin, Shelby Sewell, Katherine Stroud and Sarah Culpepper. Also pictured is scholarship winner Fallon Sachse (far right) and club President Sherry Henderson (back left). Submitted photo

The Decatur Woman’s Club recently sponsored a writing contest for Decatur ISD students.

The DWC Education Committee judged the poetry and short story entries, and local winners were submitted to the Pioneer District and GFWC/TFWC state competition in the categories of community service arts youth poetry or short story.

The winners are as follows:

  • Jerri Murillo, first place, “Lying to Your Face,” poetry, grades 9-12
  • Sarah Culpepper, first place, “Nature’s Call,” poetry, grades 6-8
  • Ellie Miller, first place, “Christmas Rocks,” poetry, grades 3-5
  • Katherine Stroud, first place, “My Crazy Bad Camping Trip,” short story, grades 3-5
  • Madison Scroggins, first place, “The Young King,” short story, grades 9-12
  • Ivy Gardner, second place, “Destiny,” short story, grades 6-8
  • Shelby Sewell, second place, “The Halloween Story,” short story, grades K-2
  • Sloan Hardin, second place, “I Love Krismis,” poetry, grades K-2

