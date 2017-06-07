Youth win state writing awards

The Decatur Woman’s Club recently sponsored a writing contest for Decatur ISD students.
The DWC Education Committee judged the poetry and short story entries, and local winners were submitted to the Pioneer District and GFWC/TFWC state competition in the categories of community service arts youth poetry or short story.
The winners are as follows:
- Jerri Murillo, first place, “Lying to Your Face,” poetry, grades 9-12
- Sarah Culpepper, first place, “Nature’s Call,” poetry, grades 6-8
- Ellie Miller, first place, “Christmas Rocks,” poetry, grades 3-5
- Katherine Stroud, first place, “My Crazy Bad Camping Trip,” short story, grades 3-5
- Madison Scroggins, first place, “The Young King,” short story, grades 9-12
- Ivy Gardner, second place, “Destiny,” short story, grades 6-8
- Shelby Sewell, second place, “The Halloween Story,” short story, grades K-2
- Sloan Hardin, second place, “I Love Krismis,” poetry, grades K-2