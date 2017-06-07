Youth win state writing awards

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Tags: Decatur

The Decatur Woman’s Club recently sponsored a writing contest for Decatur ISD students.

The DWC Education Committee judged the poetry and short story entries, and local winners were submitted to the Pioneer District and GFWC/TFWC state competition in the categories of community service arts youth poetry or short story.

The winners are as follows: