Youth Fair Queen Contestants: 2017 FFA Contestants

RANDA TAYLOR
Paradise FFA
AGE: 18
PARENT: Suzanne Taylor
CLUB/OFFICES HELD: Paradise FFA president, Texas Junior Limousin Association president, member of the North American Limousin Junior Association board of directors, senior class president, student council treasurer,
HONORS: Paradise homecoming queen, Miss PHS, AgTexas Farm Credit Services Youth of the Month for January, Texas Limousin Association’s Outstanding Junior Member of the Year 2016, selected to attend the Texas Youth Beef Cattle Conference in South Texas and Power Leadership Conference at Kansas State University, top 10 percent of my class, perfect attendance my sophomore and junior years
INTERESTS: Works part-time at Poodles from Paradise, babysitting, showing heifers, livestock judging, meats judging, public speaking
HOBBIES: Listening to music and traveling to stock shows
FAVORITE SPORT: I am a four-year varsity letterman in softball and play varsity basketball. I have received UIL first team all-district honors and academic all district honors.
OTHER: I’ve already been accepted to Texas A&M University and plan to pursue an animal science degree and apply to nursing school. Ultimately, I want to be a pediatric nurse and run a Limousin cattle operation.
AUBREY CATES-PARR
Boyd FFA
AGE: 15
PARENTS: Doug and Rebecca Parr
CLUB/OFFICES HELD: FFA officer, student class officer (secretary), student council member
HONORS: A honor roll, 2016 Chapter Greenhand Award, certificate of academic excellence in honors world geography, President’s Education Award received in 2015
INTERESTS: Basketball, cross country, golf, showing heifers and steers
HOBBIES: Horseback riding, reading books
FAVORITE FRIEND: Lauren Pennington
FAVORITE SPORT: Basketball
FAVORITE SUBJECT: History
CLUBS TO WHICH YOU BELONG: Student council
CHURCH ACTIVITIES: Boyd Church of Christ youth group, food pantry volunteer, serving holiday meals to elderly and shut-ins, singing at nursing homes, mission trips
ALLISON RABY
Bridgeport FFA
AGE: 18
PARENTS: Kim and Paul Raby
HONORS: Honorable mention for volleyball sophomore year, 2nd team all-district for volleyball junior year, high point girl in track sophomore year
INTERESTS: I play piano, sing and am involved in many sports, including powerlifting and track. I am also interested in animals and floral.
FAVORITE FRIEND: My best friend is Sadie Alexander, who attends Texas Tech University.
FAVORITE SUBJECT: My favorite subject is math. I plan to major in mathematics at Austin College in Sherman.
CLUB MEMBERSHIPS: I am involved in FFA, robotics and National Honor Society.
CHURCH ACTIVITIES: I volunteer at First Baptist Church in the nursery, and I also sing occasionally in the youth worship group.
REANNA FORTUNE
Slidell FFA
AGE: 18
PARENT: Eric Fortune
CLUB/OFFICES HELD: J.R.O.T.C. Color Guard Commander/U.S. Rifle, J.R.O.T.C. Drill Team member, FFA vice president,
HONORS: Distinguished graduate at J.R.O.T.C. Cadet Camp C.L.C., National Award – NCOA Awarded to the most outstanding enlisted (E1-E9) cadet in the unit, varsity swim team, varsity water polo – state award, varsity choir- advanced, advanced art, honor roll awards, J.R.O.T.C. Ribbon Awards, J.R.O.T.C. Miss Sophomore at military ball
INTERESTS: Horticulture, working with animals, military
FAVORITE HOBBIES: Shows, arts/crafts, reading, fishing, shooting
FAVORITE FRIEND: Dylan Reschtke
FAVORITE SPORT: Swim
FAVORITE SUBJECT: English
CLUB MEMBERSHIPS: Show team, livestock judging team, UIL accounting team, FFA, yearbook, Fire Explorers, French Club, Physics Club, Orienteering Team, Chess Club, Art Club
CHURCH ACTIVITIES: Five years total volunteer work, Sunday school helper, assisted in teaching children’s Sunday school, preparing food or table arrangements for volunteer dinners, gave to organizations involved in can/sock drives
OTHER: Seven siblings (oldest in household), aspiring to go into U.S. Navy and then become a florist, held one job as a Pepperidge Farm vendor for five years, grew up in the mud and on a horse. I have flown a plane.
KATARINA SCOMA
Decatur FFA
AGE: 18
PARENTS: Steven and Kelli Scoma
CLUB/OFFICES HELD: Decatur FFA secretary
HONORS: Dual credit English, history and advanced animal science, nominated by superintendent to sit on the DHS Student Cabinet 2016-2017, academic award for algebra II 2014-2015, FFA Greenhand degree 2013-2014, FFA Discovery degree 2014-2015, FFA Lone Star degree 2015-2016, voted most valuable player in Decatur FFA by peers 2015, advanced to state in dairy cattle judging 2013-2014, advanced to area in public speaking-agriculture issues 2014-2015 and 2015-2016, advanced to area in radio broadcasting 2016-2017, proficiency award in veterinary medicine 2015-2017
INTERESTS: Animals, technology and sports
HOBBIES: Showing pigs and heifers
FAVORITE FRIEND: Christian Cantu
FAVORITE SPORT: Golf
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Advanced animal science
CLUB MEMBERSHIPS: Golf, Decatur FFA
CHURCH ACTIVITIES: DNOW
RACHEL TACKETT
Alvord FFA
AGE: 17
PARENTS: Jeff and Cindy Tackett
CLUB/OFFICES HELD: Queen of the Alvord Rodeo Team, vice president of the Alvord FFA chapter, served as reporter of FFA chapter in 2015-2016
HONORS: Star Greenhand award, Soil and Water Conservation award, awarded a champion pole bending buckle for North Texas High School Rodeo Association in 2015-2016
INTERESTS: Agriculture, rodeo and hunting
HOBBIES: Riding horses, hanging out with friends and hunting
FAVORITE FRIEND: My mom because I know I can count on her for anything.
FAVORITE SPORT: Rodeo
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Agriculture
CLUBS TO WHICH YOU BELONG: FFA, rodeo team, archery club, Family Career and Community Leaders of America and Fellowship of Christian Athletes
CHURCH ACTIVITIES: Member of Wise County Cowboy Church in Decatur
OTHER: I had the honor to enter the FFA State Convention Rodeo this past year to represent our chapter.
CALLI GORDON
Chico FFA
AGE: 15
PARENTS: Lynn and Vicki Gordon
CLUB/OFFICES HELD: FFA chapter sentinel, sophomore class representative
HONORS: Greenhand award, won 2014 SGJNS, 1st place Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo 2017
INTERESTS: Horseback riding, showing, running, helping others
HOBBIES: Showing cows, cheer, athletics
FAVORITE FRIEND: Haden Davis
FAVORITE SPORT: Volleyball
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Ag
CLUB MEMBERSHIPS: Student council, Chico FFA
CHURCH ACTIVITIES: VBS 2014-2016
OTHER: I work the Heart of a Champion Show, showed goats from ages 8 through 10 and showed heifers since I was 10.