Youth Fair Queen Contestants: 2017 FFA Contestants

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Tags: FFA, Youth Fair, Youth Fair Queens

RANDA TAYLOR

Paradise FFA

AGE: 18

PARENT: Suzanne Taylor

CLUB/OFFICES HELD: Paradise FFA president, Texas Junior Limousin Association president, member of the North American Limousin Junior Association board of directors, senior class president, student council treasurer,

HONORS: Paradise homecoming queen, Miss PHS, AgTexas Farm Credit Services Youth of the Month for January, Texas Limousin Association’s Outstanding Junior Member of the Year 2016, selected to attend the Texas Youth Beef Cattle Conference in South Texas and Power Leadership Conference at Kansas State University, top 10 percent of my class, perfect attendance my sophomore and junior years

INTERESTS: Works part-time at Poodles from Paradise, babysitting, showing heifers, livestock judging, meats judging, public speaking

HOBBIES: Listening to music and traveling to stock shows

FAVORITE SPORT: I am a four-year varsity letterman in softball and play varsity basketball. I have received UIL first team all-district honors and academic all district honors.

OTHER: I’ve already been accepted to Texas A&M University and plan to pursue an animal science degree and apply to nursing school. Ultimately, I want to be a pediatric nurse and run a Limousin cattle operation.

AUBREY CATES-PARR

Boyd FFA

AGE: 15

PARENTS: Doug and Rebecca Parr

CLUB/OFFICES HELD: FFA officer, student class officer (secretary), student council member

HONORS: A honor roll, 2016 Chapter Greenhand Award, certificate of academic excellence in honors world geography, President’s Education Award received in 2015

INTERESTS: Basketball, cross country, golf, showing heifers and steers

HOBBIES: Horseback riding, reading books

FAVORITE FRIEND: Lauren Pennington

FAVORITE SPORT: Basketball

FAVORITE SUBJECT: History

CLUBS TO WHICH YOU BELONG: Student council

CHURCH ACTIVITIES: Boyd Church of Christ youth group, food pantry volunteer, serving holiday meals to elderly and shut-ins, singing at nursing homes, mission trips

ALLISON RABY

Bridgeport FFA

AGE: 18

PARENTS: Kim and Paul Raby

HONORS: Honorable mention for volleyball sophomore year, 2nd team all-district for volleyball junior year, high point girl in track sophomore year

INTERESTS: I play piano, sing and am involved in many sports, including powerlifting and track. I am also interested in animals and floral.

FAVORITE FRIEND: My best friend is Sadie Alexander, who attends Texas Tech University.

FAVORITE SUBJECT: My favorite subject is math. I plan to major in mathematics at Austin College in Sherman.

CLUB MEMBERSHIPS: I am involved in FFA, robotics and National Honor Society.

CHURCH ACTIVITIES: I volunteer at First Baptist Church in the nursery, and I also sing occasionally in the youth worship group.

REANNA FORTUNE

Slidell FFA

AGE: 18

PARENT: Eric Fortune

CLUB/OFFICES HELD: J.R.O.T.C. Color Guard Commander/U.S. Rifle, J.R.O.T.C. Drill Team member, FFA vice president,

HONORS: Distinguished graduate at J.R.O.T.C. Cadet Camp C.L.C., National Award – NCOA Awarded to the most outstanding enlisted (E1-E9) cadet in the unit, varsity swim team, varsity water polo – state award, varsity choir- advanced, advanced art, honor roll awards, J.R.O.T.C. Ribbon Awards, J.R.O.T.C. Miss Sophomore at military ball

INTERESTS: Horticulture, working with animals, military

FAVORITE HOBBIES: Shows, arts/crafts, reading, fishing, shooting

FAVORITE FRIEND: Dylan Reschtke

FAVORITE SPORT: Swim

FAVORITE SUBJECT: English

CLUB MEMBERSHIPS: Show team, livestock judging team, UIL accounting team, FFA, yearbook, Fire Explorers, French Club, Physics Club, Orienteering Team, Chess Club, Art Club

CHURCH ACTIVITIES: Five years total volunteer work, Sunday school helper, assisted in teaching children’s Sunday school, preparing food or table arrangements for volunteer dinners, gave to organizations involved in can/sock drives

OTHER: Seven siblings (oldest in household), aspiring to go into U.S. Navy and then become a florist, held one job as a Pepperidge Farm vendor for five years, grew up in the mud and on a horse. I have flown a plane.

KATARINA SCOMA

Decatur FFA

AGE: 18

PARENTS: Steven and Kelli Scoma

CLUB/OFFICES HELD: Decatur FFA secretary

HONORS: Dual credit English, history and advanced animal science, nominated by superintendent to sit on the DHS Student Cabinet 2016-2017, academic award for algebra II 2014-2015, FFA Greenhand degree 2013-2014, FFA Discovery degree 2014-2015, FFA Lone Star degree 2015-2016, voted most valuable player in Decatur FFA by peers 2015, advanced to state in dairy cattle judging 2013-2014, advanced to area in public speaking-agriculture issues 2014-2015 and 2015-2016, advanced to area in radio broadcasting 2016-2017, proficiency award in veterinary medicine 2015-2017

INTERESTS: Animals, technology and sports

HOBBIES: Showing pigs and heifers

FAVORITE FRIEND: Christian Cantu

FAVORITE SPORT: Golf

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Advanced animal science

CLUB MEMBERSHIPS: Golf, Decatur FFA

CHURCH ACTIVITIES: DNOW

RACHEL TACKETT

Alvord FFA

AGE: 17

PARENTS: Jeff and Cindy Tackett

CLUB/OFFICES HELD: Queen of the Alvord Rodeo Team, vice president of the Alvord FFA chapter, served as reporter of FFA chapter in 2015-2016

HONORS: Star Greenhand award, Soil and Water Conservation award, awarded a champion pole bending buckle for North Texas High School Rodeo Association in 2015-2016

INTERESTS: Agriculture, rodeo and hunting

HOBBIES: Riding horses, hanging out with friends and hunting

FAVORITE FRIEND: My mom because I know I can count on her for anything.

FAVORITE SPORT: Rodeo

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Agriculture

CLUBS TO WHICH YOU BELONG: FFA, rodeo team, archery club, Family Career and Community Leaders of America and Fellowship of Christian Athletes

CHURCH ACTIVITIES: Member of Wise County Cowboy Church in Decatur

OTHER: I had the honor to enter the FFA State Convention Rodeo this past year to represent our chapter.

CALLI GORDON

Chico FFA

AGE: 15

PARENTS: Lynn and Vicki Gordon

CLUB/OFFICES HELD: FFA chapter sentinel, sophomore class representative

HONORS: Greenhand award, won 2014 SGJNS, 1st place Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo 2017

INTERESTS: Horseback riding, showing, running, helping others

HOBBIES: Showing cows, cheer, athletics

FAVORITE FRIEND: Haden Davis

FAVORITE SPORT: Volleyball

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Ag

CLUB MEMBERSHIPS: Student council, Chico FFA

CHURCH ACTIVITIES: VBS 2014-2016

OTHER: I work the Heart of a Champion Show, showed goats from ages 8 through 10 and showed heifers since I was 10.