Youth Fair Queen Contestants: 2017 FCCLA Contestants

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Tags: FCCLA, Youth Fair, Youth Fair Queens

AVA ROSE BROOKS

Boyd FCCLA

AGE: 15

PARENTS: Sarah and Ken Brooks

CLUB/OFFICES HELD: Hair and makeup for BHS One Act Play, Family Career and Community Leaders of America secretary, photographer and page designer for the BHS yearbook journalism class, VASE competitor

HONORS: BHS student of the month November 2016, freshman class favorite 2016-2017, Wish with Wings chairwoman, freshman float chairwoman, FCCLA float chairwoman

INTERESTS: I enjoy volunteering for the Apollo Dog Rescue in Justin and Clubhouse for special needs for children and young adults in Bedford. I like to draw and listen to all types of music. I enjoy watching movies and drinking hot tea. I love photography and visiting new places. I hope to go to college and serve in the medical field as a physician assistant.

HOBBIES: Babysitting my two younger brothers, reading, playing board games with family, taking care of my animals, traveling new places and hiking.

FAVORITE FRIEND: My best friend is Allison. We met at school several years ago, and we have been friends ever since. She is loyal, and throughout the years we have grown together as individuals and friends. She inspires me to be a better person, and I know a continued friendship would continuously enrich my life.

FAVORITE SPORT: I enjoy playing soccer.

FAVORITE SUBJECT: I’ve always liked school and appreciated every subject, but my absolute favorite is biology. I’m proud to be in Pre-AP biology because I like to be academically challenged.

CLUB MEMBERSHIPS: FCCLA secretary, VASE participant, UIL One Act Play, yearbook/journalism

CHURCH ACTIVITIES: I’ve attended Falls Creek Youth Camp in Oklahoma with my church for five years, attended “Discipleship Now” youth conference weekend for the past four years, visitation on Saturday mornings, gospel tracks distributor

OTHER: I have also served as Veterans Day breakfast hostess, Salvation Army bell ringer, FCCLA 5K sponsor, cross country hospitality tent hostess, volunteer for elementary school fall fest, Candyland Elementary dance volunteer as Princess Lolly, color run participant and volunteer, drop off line volunteer at the elementary school and Veterans Day cemetery flag ceremony participant.

MAKAYA WAKEFIELD

Paradise FCCLA

AGE: 17

PARENTS: Vann and Kim Wakefield

CLUB/OFFICES HELD: FFA Officer Team – Chaplin

HONORS: All academic for volleyball: junior and senior year; All academic for basketball: senior year; food and nutrition award from Mrs. Mask

INTERESTS: Listening to music; playing basketball; watching Netflix and movies

HOBBIES: Spending time with family; dancing and singing in my spare time; playing any type of sports; being with friends; traveling; showing livestock; sometimes reading

FAVORITE FRIEND: April, Jordan, Damaris and Emily

FAVORITE SPORT: Basketball

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Anatomy

CLUB MEMBERSHIPS: Camp CommUNITY; FCCLA; FFA; Fellowship of Christian Athletes

CHURCH ACTIVITIES: San Angelo mission trips in junior high

OTHER: Volunteer service – Heart of a Champion 2015-2017; nursing home through FFA

HALEY ROBERDS

Alvord FCCLA

AGE: 18

PARENTS: Bobby and Amanda Roberds

CLUB/OFFICES HELD: Student adviser for FFA and treasurer for Family Career and Community Leaders of America

INTERESTS: FCCLA, FFA, powerlifting, softball, track, working with special needs individuals

HOBBIES: Hanging out with friends and family

FAVORITE FRIEND: Armani Williams

FAVORITE SPORT: Softball and track

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Ag and home economics

CLUBS MEMBERSHIPS: FCCLA and FFA

CHURCH ACTIVITIES: Kindergarten and first grade Sunday school teacher