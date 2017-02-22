Youth Fair Queen Contestants: 2017 4-H Contestants

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Tags: 4-H, Youth Fair, Youth Fair Queens

SYDNEY KEATING

Greenwood/Slidell 4-H

AGE: 16

PARENTS: Marsha Clyburn and Brian Keating

CLUB/OFFICES HELD: 4-H president, secretary, first vice president, second vice president, parliamentarian, Student Council secretary and vice president, Beta Club secretary

HONORS: National Beta Club, all-star cast at bi-district, area and regionals in 2016

INTERESTS: UIL, basketball, cross country, track, tennis, youth group at Greenwood Baptist Church

FAVORITE HOBBIES: Reading, drawing and playing with dog Genie

Favorite friend: Madison Splawn

FAVORITE SPORT: Cross country

FAVORITE SUBJECT: English

CLUB MEMBERSHIPS: 4-H, National Beta Club, Student Council

CHURCH ACTIVITIES: Church plays, building VBS sets, mini films

ANNIKA LINDT

Decatur 4-H

AGE: 10

PARENTS: Chad and Suzanne Lindt

CLUB/OFFICES HELD: Decatur 4-H treasurer (2015-2016)

HONORS: UIL ready writing, UIL dictionary, UIL spelling, spelling bee

INTERESTS: Drawing, singing, camping, poultry showing

HOBBIES: Drawing, photography, scrapbooking, crocheting, piano

FAVORITE FRIEND: Hannah Phipps

FAVORITE SPORT: Tennis

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science

CLUBS MEMBERSHIPS: Decatur 4-H

CHURCH ACTIVITIES: Chanting, choir, Bible Bowl

JESSE OUTLAW

Alvord 4-H

AGE: 15

PARENTS: Jay and Carrie Outlaw

CLUB/OFFICES HELD: I am the Alvord 4-H president. In the past, I was the vice president.

HONORS: 2016 Appaloosa Youth World Show champion mare halter 4th place; 2016 Appaloosa Youth World Show champion gelding halter 5th place; 2016 Appaloosa National Show champion mare halter 4th place; 2016 Appaloosa National Show champion gelding halter 3rd place; 2016 State Fair Top 5 mare halter; 2016 Houston horse show 3rd place halter mare; 2016 Houston Rabbit Show best and best opposite of breed; 2016 Fort Worth Rabbit Show 2nd best and best opposite of breed; 2016 Fort Worth Rabbit Show 2nd runner up of best in show; Texas National reserve high point winner Appaloosas; 2016 FFA 3rd place team in quiz bowl; 2017 Fort Worth Rabbit Show best and best opposite breed; 2017 Alvord High School archery state team

INTERESTS: FFA activities and contests; 4-H activities and contests; high school archery; showing horses on world, national and regional levels; showing Flemish Giant rabbits throughout the United States; feeding the elderly throughout Wise County; volunteering at Humane Society of North Texas with close friends; helping with young kids and elderly with church; skeet shooting; fishing with family; enjoy working and helping show horse trainer; enjoy traveling to shows with friends and family.

HOBBIES: My favorite hobby is showing horses.

FAVORITE FRIEND: My favorite friend is Christina Thomas from Alvord High School. We have the same interests, and we have the best of times together.

FAVORITE SPORT: My favorite sport is riding horses. I have ridden horses since I was born, and I enjoy it still today.

FAVORITE SUBJECT: My favorite subject from school is mathematics. It comes naturally to me so I very much enjoy the class.

CLUBS TO WHICH YOU BELONG: I am a proud member of National Junior Honor Society; Alvord High School Archery; Alvord 4-H; Alvord FFA; APHC (Appaloosa horse club); Texas Appaloosa Association; Texas/Oklahoma Appaloosa Association; Dal/Worth Appaloosa Association; Gentle Giants Association; Texas Rabbit Breeders Association; American Rabbit Breeders Association; National Federation of Flemish Giant Breeders.

CHURCH ACTIVITIES: Meals on Wheels, Wednesday night elementary volunteer, canned food drive, Christmas celebration gift handout/dinner with Santa

OTHER: My goals in life are being able to show as long as I can and go to college. When I get to college, I want to be on the equestrian show team. During my studies of college, I want to work toward being an equine therapist to help disabled kids and train horses, but in the end, I want to stay dedicated to my family and everything they are involved in.

CASSADY CRADDOCK

Bridgeport 4-H

AGE: 15

PARENTS: Brad and Marci Schnitker and Jay and Patricia Craddock

CLUB/OFFICES HELD: Since third grade I have held an office each year in the Bridgeport 4-H Club. I have served as reporter, secretary, vice president and president. I also currently serve on the Wise County 4-H Council as second vice president, and last year I was the reporter. It is my goal to serve on State 4-H Council in the coming years and represent 4-Hers across Texas.

HONORS: Throughout my 4-H career, I have been very fortunate to achieve success. Following are some of my highlights: two-time reserve champion ag public speaker at San Antonio Livestock Show; reserve champion ag public speaker State Fair of Texas; second high individual invitational meat judger at State 4-H Roundup; first place invitational meat judging team at Texas 4-H Roundup; reserve grand champion market steer at Wise County Youth Fair; second place Red Angus market steer at San Antonio Livestock Show; champion intermediate ag public speaking champion at Wise County Youth Fair; high individual intermediate livestock judger at Wise County Youth Fair; high point performance horse Wise County Youth Fair two years in a row; third high individual livestock judger at North Texas State Fair; reserve grand champion Hampshire barrow at Wise County Youth Fair; and champion swine showman Wise County Youth Fair. In school, I have been on the nationally recognized second place Community Problem Solvers team; on the A honor roll each year; top ag student; top science student; hardest working ELA student; and was elected to represent my peers on Student Council.

INTERESTS: My interests are varied, but most are centered around my friends and agriculture. Luckily with my involvement in 4-H and FFA, these two interests are combined more often than not through showing cattle, participating in leadership and community service activities, public speaking, livestock and meat judging. I appreciate the opportunities 4-H has provided me to excel in and out of the show ring as well as give back to my community and lead my peers.

HOBBIES: Without a doubt my favorite hobbies are centered around my agricultural interests, but my most favorite is showing market steers. Whether they are ones we raised as babies or bought from a breeder, it is always rewarding to watch their transformation as they grow and develop. However, the moment we enter the show ring together as a team is the highlight as all the hard work pays off. I also enjoy reading, and like any teenager, Netflix is certainly a favorite of mine.

FAVORITE FRIEND: I can’t just list one … Top four: Sheridan; Payton; Lauryn; and Lyndi.

FAVORITE SPORT: I love watching Aggie football!

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science is my favorite subject, which is good as my career aspirations of being a veterinarian will require a lot of science.

CLUBS MEMBERSHIPS: Outside of 4-H, a few of the organizations I have been a part of include: FFA; Community Problem Solvers; Student Council; National Junior Honor Society; National Barrel Horse Association; and the American Paint Horse Association.

CHURCH ACTIVITIES: Bridgeport United Methodist Church and Paradise United Methodist Church

OTHER: I look forward to the opportunity of serving the Wise County Youth Fair and 4-H in a larger capacity. As a senior 4-Her, I understand the significance of setting a positive example for the younger members as well as giving back to the communities in which we live. 4-H is the vehicle that allows each of us to compete, grow and learn, but we must also pay it forward. I am grateful for the opportunities I have been provided through both 4-H and the WCYF and look forward to the future.

KIERSTEN BLAKE

Boyd 4-H

AGE: 13

PARENTS: Stephen and Amanda Osborn

CLUB/OFFICES HELD: Still new to 4-H (first year)

HONORS: Member of the Boyd National Junior Honor Society; A/B honor roll

INTERESTS: Want to travel the world after college; want to publish a novel

HOBBIES: Music and writing

FAVORITE FRIEND: Tiffany Galttana and Avery Neathery

FAVORITE SPORT: Volleyball, softball and football

FAVORITE SUBJECTS: Art and English

CLUBS MEMBERSHIPS: Student council

CHURCH ACTIVITIES: Currently attending Friendship Baptist Church of Boyd

OTHER: I am new to photography and love it. I love the beauty and emotion a picture can capture. This is my first year with 4-H, and I already feel like I belong to a new family. I love the family atmosphere and support that we give each other.

KAILEE BETH BUYERS

Paradise 4-H Club

AGE: 11

PARENTS: Ricky and Kirsten Buyers

CLUB/OFFICES HELD: Clothing and textiles, recreation 2017

INTERESTS: Hanging out with my friends and family, baking and cooking and creating scientific concoctions

HOBBIES: Showing cattle, sewing, watching super hero movies (Marvel is the best) and baking

FAVORITE FRIEND: My little dog Daisy Johnson because all of my friends are my favorite friends!

FAVORITE SPORT: Volleyball

CLUBS MEMBERSHIPS: Paradise 4-H, 4-H Clothing and Textiles

CHURCH ACTIVITIES: Grace Fellowship Church youth group. I will be traveling to Haiti on a mission trip in 2018.

OTHER: Texas Junior Chianina Association Princess 2016/2017

LARAMIE DEARING

Paradise 4-H

AGE: 14

PARENTS: Rodney and Venita Dearing

CLUB/OFFICES HELD: Currently, I am the Paradise Jr. FFA reporter and Paradise 4-H reporter.

HONORS: My most recent honors include 4-H Wise County Silver Clover Record Book Award, Paradise 4-H Club of the Year and County 4-H horse show. Past district awards in parliamentary procedures, vet science quiz bowl and 4-H district Share the Fun vocalist winner, district competition in Jr. FFA creed speaking, chapter conducting and quiz team. UIL district awards include oral reading, impromptu speaking, ready writing, one act play all star cast, volleyball, basketball, track and field and cheerleading. Past honors include placing reserve grand black Angus heifer in my class at the Fort Worth Stock Show in third grade and representing as a junior rodeo princess for UPRA rodeos in Nocona and Bowie, which allowed me the opportunity to be interviewed on radio and television and to be included in Texas Highways magazine. I have had the honor of modeling merchandise for American Paint Horse Association apparel, running barrels in a Vimeo commercial for them and was included in a feature article that included by brother Kreece in the publication by our Texas Department of Agriculture, titled Go Texan.

Interests: My love for fashion in our western lifestyle has allowed me the chance to work with the owner of Karman Inc., along with managers and designers of a cowboy boot plant in Mexico to help with upcoming designs for boots dedicated to the young cowgirl and cowboy market, as well as sharing cowgirl fashions on set during a French television feature on young American cowboys’ lifestyle. When my family hosts learning events, I assist and mentor during kid clinics on topics ranging from horse safety to speed events and roping.

HOBBIES: Things I enjoy other than rodeo are church activities and volunteering opportunities.

FAVORITE FRIEND: My best friend is Tayte, and we have been friends since kindergarten, which has included lots of laughs and adventures.

FAVORITE SPORT: Rodeo

FAVORITE SUBJECT: My favorite subject in school is writing.

CLUB MEMBERSHIPS: Wise County Horse Project, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Texas Junior High Rodeo Association, National Junior Honor Society

OTHER: Currently, I assist at Weatherford College STEMania Day as a roping instructor to approximately 400 to 600 fourth graders from Jack and Wise counties. I am an official ambassador to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo for American and foreign visitors, as well as some media correspondents with additional duties including childcare for the PRCA athletes in the hospitality room. I enjoy building relationships on mission trips through our church that helps inner city children in San Angelo that have been affected by drugs, abuse and gang conditions. Working with Texas Cowboys Against Cancer to raise funds by modeling clothing, selling raffle tickets and running the dummy roping for younger kids during the annual team roping, dummy roping and mutton busting is special to me since we get to meet the recipients and their families that receive the money raised. I also assist coaches in basketball with younger girls, mentor kids at church and in the arena with horse skills, safety and knowledge. Introducing school friends, people in our community and sometimes foreign friends to our western lifetyle with the chores involved is a rewarding opportunity and fun way of showing people that we can create our own fun without the use of video games, like watering the arena down to play mud football and having races. With all the different activities that I am involved with, I am grateful that I get to enjoy it with my family and friends.

EMILY STEPHENS

Wise County 4-H Horse Club

AGE: 16

PARENTS: Sonny and Missy Stephens

CLUB/OFFICES HELD: President of Wise County 4-H Horse Club

HONORS: In 2015, I won grand champion halter gelding, and in 2016, I won all around grand champion with the same horse that carried me through my past year, Rhett. I’ve showed at the Youth Fair for three years in a row in the performance horse classes.

INTERESTS: Horse judging, FFA chapter conducting team, public relations team, 4-H Horse Quizbowl

FAVORITE SUBJECT: My favorite subject is speech because this class allows you to express how you feel and teaches qualities that every kid should know.

CLUB MEMBERSHIPS: 4-H Vet Science Project and Paradise FFA. The Vet Science project has allowed me to intern under one of the top equine veterinarians in the state. I’ve been interning under Dr. Josh Harvey for almost two years and have been so very thankful for the opportunities that this internship has brought me.

OTHER: I’m also involved with Sower of Seeds Local and Loads of Hope, which are non-profit organizations that help those in need. I’ve helped with the annual backpack drive for three years now, and I must say each year it brings a smile to my face because I know that I’m doing something that can make a difference.

MICHAELA JO MARTIN

Chico 4-H

AGE: 16

PARENTS: Maury and Kelly Martin

CLUB/OFFICES HELD: Vice president Chico 4-H, president of Chico FFA, Wise County 4-H County Council recreation leader, sophomore class officer

HONORS: 4-H Gold Star Award, guest speaker at 4-H Conference in Mexico, member of National Honor Society, honorable mention – volleyball, second team all district, Defensive Player of the Year – Chico softball, A/B honor roll, perfect attendance

INTERESTS: Breeding, raising and showing dairy goats, Leaders for Life parliamentary procedure project, vet science project, sports: softball, basketball, volleyball and track.

HOBBIES: Playing softball and basketball

FAVORITE FRIEND: Clair Hill and Whitney Renfro

FAVORITE SPORT: Softball

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Biology

CLUB MEMBERSHIPS: Chico 4-H, Chico FFA, Chico High School National Honor Society, Chico High School Student Council

CHURCH ACTIVITIES: Member of youth group at Pleasant View Baptist Church, Vacation Bible School leader, Operation Shoe Box Christmas, Compassion, work technology at church services, Gloretta Camp Youth Counselor