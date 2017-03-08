NEWS HEADLINES

Youth Fair auction tops $265,000

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017
CENTER OF ATTENTION – Forrest Fisher’s hog, the reserve champion OPB dark, looked as if it was prancing through the sale ring Saturday at the Youth Fair auction. Forrest is a member of Boyd 4-H. Also pictured is Reese Christian of Decatur 4-H. She walked through with Forrest, holding his awards. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Bidders spent $265,750 Saturday at the 2017 Youth Fair auction as 134 items came through the arena at the Wise County Fairgrounds.

Aliyah Nichols of Alvord 4-H led off the sale with her grand champion steer. It was purchased by the Champions and Blue Ribbon Club for $12,000. Reserve champion Carson Read of Decatur 4-H sold her steer for $7,000, also to the Champions and Blue Ribbon Club.

Top Dollar

TOP DOLLAR – Aliyah Nichols of Alvord 4-H sells her grand champion steer during the Wise County Youth Fair auction Saturday. It was purchased by the Champions and Blue Ribbon Club. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Other champions and their buyers include:

  • grand champion market hog exhibited by Lyndi Luttrull of Decatur FFA, $6,500, Wayne and Lynn Long Cutting Horses
  • grand champion market lamb exhibited by Rebecca Lambert of Paradise 4-H, $5,500, Champions and Blue Ribbon Club
  • grand champion market wether exhibited by Dustin Meadows of Paradise 4-H, $5,500
  • grand champion broilers exhibited by Alison Cox of Paradise 4-H, $250, James and Liz Hubbard
  • grand champion meat pen of rabbits exhibited by Ramey Walther of Decatur FFA, $1,750, Champions and Blue Ribbon Club
  • overall grand champion 4-H food exhibited by Kelsi McKelvain of Alvord 4-H, $1,000, Champions and Blue Ribbon Club
  • overall grand champion FCCLA food exhibited by Connor Richardson of Boyd FCCLA, $1,000 Champions and Blue Ribbon Club
  • grand champion agricultural mechanics exhibited by Decatur FFA, $2,500, Champions and Blue Ribbon Club
Sale Smile

SALE SMILE – Carson Read of Decatur 4-H walks her reserve champion steer into the sale arena Saturday. It was purchased by the Champions and Blue Ribbon Club. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Reserve champions and their buyers include:

  • reserve champion market hog exhibited by Brooklyn Cathey of Paradise 4-H, $5,000 Champions and Blue Ribbon Club
  • reserve champion market lamb exhibited by Caleb Jennings of Bridgeport FFA, $4,500 Champions and Blue Ribbon Club
  • reserve champion market wether exhibited by Clint Demmitt of Chico 4-H, Champions and Blue Ribbon Club, $4,500
  • reserve champion broilers exhibited by Emily Egle of Chico 4-H, $1,000, Rosenbaum Dental
  • reserve champion meat pen of rabbits exhibited by Brady Mann of Bridgeport 4-H, $1,250, Legend Bank
  • reserve champion horticulture exhibited by Meagan Lopez of Bridgeport FFA, $800, Karl Klement
  • reserve champion agricultural mechanics exhibited by Decatur FFA, $1,500, Champions and Blue Ribbon Club
We Made It

WE MADE IT! – Creed Vineyard of Bridgeport 4-H and his steer wait patiently to enter the sale arena Saturday. Creed’s steer was the champion American and was purchased by the Wise Youth Ag Syndicate. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

The Wise Youth Ag Syndicate purchased 20 projects, totaling $45,400. The group was also instrumental in recruiting individuals and businesses to participate in the sale and purchase projects, as well as setting up the arena and helping run the auction.

The sale total was up $12,300 from 2016.

Complete auction results will be published in a special section in next Wednesday’s Messenger.


