Youth Fair auction tops $265,000

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Tags: Youth Fair

Bidders spent $265,750 Saturday at the 2017 Youth Fair auction as 134 items came through the arena at the Wise County Fairgrounds.

Aliyah Nichols of Alvord 4-H led off the sale with her grand champion steer. It was purchased by the Champions and Blue Ribbon Club for $12,000. Reserve champion Carson Read of Decatur 4-H sold her steer for $7,000, also to the Champions and Blue Ribbon Club.

Other champions and their buyers include:

grand champion market hog exhibited by Lyndi Luttrull of Decatur FFA, $6,500, Wayne and Lynn Long Cutting Horses

grand champion market lamb exhibited by Rebecca Lambert of Paradise 4-H, $5,500, Champions and Blue Ribbon Club

grand champion market wether exhibited by Dustin Meadows of Paradise 4-H, $5,500

grand champion broilers exhibited by Alison Cox of Paradise 4-H, $250, James and Liz Hubbard

grand champion meat pen of rabbits exhibited by Ramey Walther of Decatur FFA, $1,750, Champions and Blue Ribbon Club

overall grand champion 4-H food exhibited by Kelsi McKelvain of Alvord 4-H, $1,000, Champions and Blue Ribbon Club

overall grand champion FCCLA food exhibited by Connor Richardson of Boyd FCCLA, $1,000 Champions and Blue Ribbon Club

grand champion agricultural mechanics exhibited by Decatur FFA, $2,500, Champions and Blue Ribbon Club

Reserve champions and their buyers include:

reserve champion market hog exhibited by Brooklyn Cathey of Paradise 4-H, $5,000 Champions and Blue Ribbon Club

reserve champion market lamb exhibited by Caleb Jennings of Bridgeport FFA, $4,500 Champions and Blue Ribbon Club

reserve champion market wether exhibited by Clint Demmitt of Chico 4-H, Champions and Blue Ribbon Club, $4,500

reserve champion broilers exhibited by Emily Egle of Chico 4-H, $1,000, Rosenbaum Dental

reserve champion meat pen of rabbits exhibited by Brady Mann of Bridgeport 4-H, $1,250, Legend Bank

reserve champion horticulture exhibited by Meagan Lopez of Bridgeport FFA, $800, Karl Klement

reserve champion agricultural mechanics exhibited by Decatur FFA, $1,500, Champions and Blue Ribbon Club

The Wise Youth Ag Syndicate purchased 20 projects, totaling $45,400. The group was also instrumental in recruiting individuals and businesses to participate in the sale and purchase projects, as well as setting up the arena and helping run the auction.

The sale total was up $12,300 from 2016.

Complete auction results will be published in a special section in next Wednesday’s Messenger.