Youth art show this weekend

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Tags: Decatur

The creativity and talent of young artists will be on display at the Decatur Civic Center Saturday.

The Wise County Art Association 2017 Youth Art Show is 1 to 3 p.m. and will feature the work of youth ages 6 to 18.

The fifth annual show will feature the following categories: two-dimensional, three-dimensional and photography. Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places.

Superlative awards include Best of Show, Most Creative, Best Black and White and Best Use of Color.

The association will also give three, $1,500 scholarships to Wise County seniors who enter the show. There is no application. The scholarships are awarded based on the artwork submitted.

Entries will be accepted 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 5, before the show opens to the public Saturday.

McCarroll Middle School art teacher DeDe Diaczenko, who is also a member of the art association, said the event gives them a chance to recognize the work of local youth.

“We do this to encourage the kids to be creative and not be afraid to put their work out there,” she said. “People need to see it. Their art is valid, and they need to be able to talk about it with other artists.”

First-place winning art will be displayed at the Decatur Public Library May 6-31. Selected pieces will also be in the association’s 2018 calendar.

As part of Saturday’s festivities, the work of local adult artists will also be on display. There will be refreshments, and awards will be presented at 3 p.m.