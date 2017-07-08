You’re hired: Judi Whitis becomes DISD superintendent

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, July 8, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur School Board

Decatur ISD officially has a new superintendent.

The school board held a brief meeting Thursday and voted unanimously to employ Dr. Judi Whitis, who had been named the lone finalist for the job last month.

Due to state law, the school board had to wait at least 21 days after naming the finalist before holding an official vote.

Moments after the vote, Whitis thanked the board.

“We’re excited to be here and look forward to hitting the ground running and getting to work,” she said. “This is an amazing place and we want to make it an even better place.”

“We’re excited as well,” replied School Board President Wade Watson.

Following the meeting, Whitis told the Messenger she was drawn to the district because of its reputation.

“It’s an exceptional place, and I thought it would be a good fit for my talents and skills,” she said. “And certainly after my conversations with the board I knew that to be true. It’s very, very well respected in lots of circles.”

Whitis is in the process of moving to Decatur. She said she’s had a positive first impression from the people she’s met.

“Everyone is extremely friendly and welcoming,” she said. “Everyone goes out of their way to be helpful, so I think that’s a good sign. And just the support for what we can accomplish together. It’s a very positive sign, and I’m excited about that.”

Whitis said she will begin work Monday.

She was the superintendent at Valley Mills ISD near Waco since 2014. Previously served as superintendent at Fort Davis in West Texas and assistant superintendent for Burnet and Lampasas, where her focus was on curriculum and instruction.

Former Superintendent Rod Townsend announced in February his retirement effective this summer. He had been superintendent of the district since 2010.