WTPA to award two $2,000 scholarships

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, June 17, 2017



Applications are currently being accepted from area students for two, $2,000 Bob Craig Memorial Scholarships awarded through the West Texas Press Association and the Texas Press Association.

The contest is open to applicants in the area served by WTPA member newspapers, and whose career goals include working with a community newspaper. Wise County students are eligible to apply for the scholarships through the Wise County Messenger’s membership in WTPA.

One scholarship will be presented to a graduating high school senior and the other to a student attending a college or university as a print journalism or advertising major, or a communication studies major with a minor in journalism. Broadcast or public relations majors do not qualify.

Each scholarship is divided into two payments of $1,000 each semester. The winners must be enrolled in at least three hours of college or university journalism courses each semester the scholarship is awarded.

College students must have at least 60 hours of college course work. Each applicant must also fill out an application form and write an essay based on the theme, “My Future and Career Plans in Community Journalism.”

Applications can be downloaded at www.wtpa.org.

Applications and essays should be sent to Bob Dillard, WTPA Scholarship Chairman, P.O. Box 1097, Fort Davis, TX 79734-1097 and be postmarked no later than Monday, June 19.

Winners will be chosen by the WTPA board of directors and announced during the association’s 87th Annual Summer Convention in Granbury, July 20-22.