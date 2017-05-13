Wrong-way driver crashes

By David Talley | Published Saturday, May 13, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

A Bridgeport man was not seriously injured despite suffering a medical emergency and crashing his vehicle into a tree Thursday afternoon.

According to Department of Public Safety Trooper Ray Wallace, Mathew Miller, 48, lost consciousness while driving his Jeep Patriot on U.S. 380 between Bridgeport and Decatur.

Miller ended up crossing the eastbound lanes, leaving the roadway near County Road 1110 and crashing through a fence. The vehicle traveled about 100 yards through a pasture before hitting a large tree and coming to a stop.

Eastbound traffic on 380 was briefly limited to one lane while emergency vehicles were on scene.