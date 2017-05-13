NEWS HEADLINES

Wrong-way driver crashes

By David Talley | Published Saturday, May 13, 2017
Tags:

A Bridgeport man was not seriously injured despite suffering a medical emergency and crashing his vehicle into a tree Thursday afternoon.

AFTERMATH – A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper checks on Matthew Miller, who was uninjured after crashing into a tree Thursday. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

According to Department of Public Safety Trooper Ray Wallace, Mathew Miller, 48, lost consciousness while driving his Jeep Patriot on U.S. 380 between Bridgeport and Decatur.

Miller ended up crossing the eastbound lanes, leaving the roadway near County Road 1110 and crashing through a fence. The vehicle traveled about 100 yards through a pasture before hitting a large tree and coming to a stop.

Eastbound traffic on 380 was briefly limited to one lane while emergency vehicles were on scene.


Leave a Reply. Note: As of March 24, 2011, all posted comments will include the users full name.

WCMessenger.com News and Blog Comment Guidelines

You must be logged in to post a comment.