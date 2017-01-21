Wren named hospital CEO

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, January 21, 2017

Tags: Wise Health System

Wise Health System announced Friday that Jason Wren will be appointed president and CEO, effective April 1.

Wren, the vice president of corporate and legal services, has worked for WHS for four years. His duties have included general legal counseling, contract negotiation and development, risk management and legislative and regulatory compliance. He oversaw legal services and several additional departments.

Wren is also the president of the Decatur Economic Development Corp. and a founder of Acts 4 Others, a community service organization.

In a press release, WHS board president Andrew Sandford said, “Jason has proven himself to be a strong leader, not only as a key member of our executive team here at Wise Health System, but with the community at large.

“We are confident that Jason will be an outstanding leader for our health system going forward.”

Wren said his goal once taking up the mantle of CEO in April will be to make sure people in Wise County know they don’t have to drive to the Metroplex to receive quality health care.

“I’m excited for the opportunity,” Wren said. “I appreciate the confidence the board showed in me and in the whole team we have here.

“We want to continue building on the great organization that Mr. [Steve] Summers has built.”

Wren will replace CEO Steve Summers, who is retiring after 25 years at WHS. Summers announced his retirement in 2016.