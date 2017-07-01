Wreck victim dies

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, July 1, 2017

Tags: Rhome

A truck driver involved in Tuesday’s two-vehicle crash near Rhome died of his injuries later that afternoon.

The wreck happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on Texas 114 just east of the Rhome city limits.

Department of Public Safety Trooper Lantz Elliott said an 18-wheeler was eastbound on Texas 114 when it prepared to make a right turn into a driveway. The driver of a box truck, also eastbound, traveling behind the 18-wheeler apparently didn’t notice the truck turning and tried to pass on the right shoulder. The box truck, driven by Michael Banfalvi, 45, of Little Elm, struck the 18-wheeler and rolled onto its side.

Banfalvi was flown from the scene by Air Evac Lifeteam 68 to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth where he was pronounced dead at 3:45 p.m., according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

Rhome police and fire, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office and Wise County EMS also responded to the crash.