Wreck sends 3 to hospitals

Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle head-on collision in Rhome Saturday afternoon.

Rhome Police officer Bryan Pickler said a pickup driven by Kyle Thurman Bailey, 19, of Boyd was southbound on U.S. 81/287 between the two Texas 114 exits when it hydroplaned on the wet road and crossed the median into the northbound lanes of U.S. 81/287 where it struck a northbound passenger car driven by Marvin Gutierrez Reynoso, 24, of Amarillo near the exit for Texas 114 west.

The Rhome Volunteer Fire Department and two ambulances were sent to the scene.

Reynoso had to be extricated from the vehicle. Due to the seriousness of his injuries, medics on the scene requested Wise County dispatchers to check on the availability of a medical helicopter. However, due to inclement weather conditions, no helicopter could be dispatched to the location.

Reynoso and his passenger, Tanya Marie Gutierrez, who was pregnant, were taken by ground ambulance instead to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

Bailey was taken to Wise Health System in Decatur.

The wreck, which happened just before 2 p.m., shut down the northbound lanes of U.S. 81/287 for about an hour while the scene was cleared.

It was foggy and raining at the time of the accident.