Workshop addresses alcohol zoning issues

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur City Council

You’ll soon be able to order a mixed drink without a private club membership in Decatur, but the city still has some authority to regulate where you might sip that drink.

Following Monday’s regular Decatur City Council meeting, a workshop session was held on the issue of amendments to the city’s zoning regulations as it relates to the sale of alcoholic beverages.

Members of the council and the city’s planning and zoning commission attended the workshop.

City Planning Director Dedra Ragland told the council at a meeting earlier this month that although the city could create a new ordinance, she suggested the city include the alcohol regulations in the existing zoning ordinance.

Patricia Adams with Messer, Rockefeller-Fort, who works with the city on land use issues, said at the workshop that the zoning ordinance allows the city to have the most authority when it comes to regulating the sale of alcohol. She cautioned that the regulations could not be overly restrictive.

“You have to be consistent with the uses,” she said. “You can’t be more restrictive on alcohol sales than on other general uses in the city.”

Ragland said the city would need to decide if it would allow the sale of alcohol by right or if the city would require a specific use permit (SUP) as it currently does with places that sell alcohol through a private club membership.

Last November, Decatur citizens voted to allow the sale of all alcoholic beverages including mixed drinks in the city limits. That eliminates the need for restaurants to require a private club membership.

The city has the option of continuing to require an SUP for alcohol sales.

“If you want to continue that, it gives you a little more control, a little more authority of what types of (businesses) that are selling alcohol are coming in to those zoning districts,” Ragland said.

She suggested alcohol sales be allowed in the C-2 Thoroughfare zoning, which includes commercial areas along U.S. 81/287 and Farm Road 51; C-1A zoning, which is the downtown square area; C-1 zoning, which is the area around the downtown area; and industrial zoning.

Ragland recommended allowing the sale of alcohol by right in the C-2 zoning areas and a SUP for the other areas.

Some members of the council and planning and zoning commission asked about the possibility of requiring a SUP in C-2 zoning as well, and Ragland said that is an option.

“You could always start out that way (requiring a SUP) and see what you are getting and decide if that is how you want to see your city developing,” Adams said.

City Attorney Mason Woodruff pointed out that it would be easier for the city to start out with the more restrictive SUP requirement and then make it less restrictive rather than the other way around.

However, he also expressed concern that requiring an SUP in C-2 zoning areas could further burden city staff.

“The only issue about (requiring) an SUP in C-2 is you are placing an additional burden on staff when you are probably already overburdened and could use some more staff,” Woodruff told Ragland.

City Manager Brett Shannon said the city must walk a fine line between providing what the voters have said they want while also protecting certain parts of the city from the effects of allowing expanded alcohol sales.

“There could be some criticism for requiring all these SUPs,” Shannon said. “It won’t necessarily be from the public, but you might start hearing some complaints from the applicants if they have to go through all this, (saying), ‘What was the point of the election?'”

The city is expected to have one or two public hearings about the zoning issues as it relates to alcohol sales in February. The planning and zoning commission would then make a recommendation at their March 7 meeting, and the city council is expected to hold a first reading and public hearing on the ordinance at its March 13 meeting and a second reading and take action on the ordinance at the March 27 meeting.