Woman jailed after firing gun

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Tags: Decatur

A Decatur woman was arrested Saturday after firing a gun in the direction of her boyfriend.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said officers responded to a report of a gun being fired in the 300 block of Kristi Lane south of Decatur around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers determined that Regina Muscara, 58, was involved in an argument with her 54-year-old boyfriend when the situation escalated.

“She grabbed a small revolver and fired one round at the boyfriend. She missed,” Akin said.

There were no reports of injuries.

Muscara was arrested for aggravated assault of a family/household member. She remained in the Wise County Jail Tuesday with bond set at $50,000.

Akin said while officers were securing the house, they also found a small hydroponic marijuana growing site. No additional charges had been filed as of Tuesday.