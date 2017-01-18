Witnessing history: Alvord student to attend inauguration

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Tags: Alvord

While two Texans are currently expected to join Donald Trump’s cabinet after he takes office, Wise County will also have at least one representative at the incoming president’s inauguration ceremony Friday.

Alvord senior Jacob Bohl flies out today (Wednesday) for a tour of Washington, D.C., and a seat in the audience at Trump’s inauguration. Bohl learned he was selected to take the trip last spring as part of Envision, a national student honor group.

“It’s like studying abroad but staying in the country,” Bohl’s mother, Erica Bartholomew, said. “He’s been to a summit in Georgia to design a video game cover and watched a CIA panel at SMU. It’s just a lot of neat stuff you wouldn’t normally get to do, especially this.”

Bohl agreed.

“I get to do a lot of things my classmates don’t,” he said. “I don’t hear my friends say, ‘Hey, I went to this place and did this stuff. Wish you were there.’ I’m the one that gets to say that. So there are exclusive opportunities.”

While there, he’ll tour several of the capital’s monuments and museums and hear various speakers, including retired General and former Secretary of State Colin Powell. Envision members will also participate in a conference where they generate solutions to real world challenges for the next president. They will discuss the challenges of their generation, and Bohl is ready to speak up on Alvord’s behalf.

“I talk to my friends a lot about that kind of stuff,” he said. “I guess I could put some of those conversations to use and come up with some solutions for whatever they throw at us.”

Bohl said the trip is a big opportunity for him before he heads off to college.

“I don’t know of any time in my life I’d be able to do this,” he said.