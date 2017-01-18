Wise under burn ban

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Tags: fire

Wise County is now under a 90-day burn ban.

Commissioners approved the measure Tuesday at the recommendation of Fire Marshal Chuck Beard.

“Since Dec. 10, county fire departments have run 134 grass fires, and 80 percent were started by outdoor burning,” Beard said. “That’s a pretty big number in my business.

“After speaking with the (U.S.) Forest Service and the (National) Weather Service, there’s not anything forecasted to help us out,” he said. “This dry fuel load we have is really large.”

Beard explained that although recent rainfall has helped some, it also complicates things because fire trucks then get stuck trying to fight grass fires.

“As soon as the rain goes away, the vegetation dries out, it’s muddy and the trucks can’t get out there to put the fires out.”

The ban, effective immediately, prohibits outdoor burning. A violation of the ban is a Class C misdemeanor and punishable of a fine up to $500.

“We urge all residents of Wise County to help us during this time,” Beard said.

The county was previously under a red-flag day burn ban, which meant burning was prohibited on days with red flag warnings. Commissioners rescinded that ban Tuesday to put the full burn ban in place.

Beard said if conditions improve, the 90-day ban can also be rescinded.

“We will be out trying to educate everybody and letting them know there’s a burn ban,” he said. “My philosophy is let’s educate folks and let them know there’s a burn ban. We’re not here to write tickets; we’re here for the safety of the citizens.”

If you have questions during the burn ban, call the Wise County Fire Marshal’s Office at 940-627-5870 or email firemarshal@co.wise.tx.us. See the accompanying sidebars for guidelines for welding and outdoor cooking during this time.

GUIDELINES FOR OUTDOOR COOKING

Gas grills are the safest outdoor cooking option. Keep the flames covered while using the grill.

If you want to use a charcoal or wood-burning grill, it must be placed on a concrete, gravel or dirt surface at least 5 feet from any combustible materials. Keep the cover on the grill during use.

Smokers can be used if they are placed on a concrete, gravel or dirt surface at least 5 feet from combustible materials. Keep the flames covered during use.

Be sure to have a water source, i.e. a bucket of water or a garden hose, nearby in case of emergencies.

OUTDOOR WELDING GUIDELINES