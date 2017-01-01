By Kristen Tribe | Published Wise named Purple Heart County

Wise County was designated a Purple Heart County at the regular commissioners meeting Monday.

County Judge J.D. Clark said the designation is designed to encourage year-round respect and appreciation for the sacrifices of the men and women in the U.S. armed forces.

He said the Military Order of the Purple Heart approached county officials about the designation as part of a nationwide effort reaching out to cities, counties and states.

“I think it’s a great thing to do to put a public reminder out there of the sacrifices our neighbors have made,” Clark said, “people we interact with every day, who have been awarded this Purple Heart for valor they’ve shown.”

Commissioners unanimously approved the designation. Wise is only the fifth county in Texas to become a Purple Heart County. Representatives of the Military Order of the Purple Heart presented county officials with a plaque commemorating the designation.

Clark immediately presented the plaque to members of the Wise County Veterans Group to be displayed at the Wise County Veterans Memorial Museum in Bridgeport.