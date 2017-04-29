Wise Hope opens Jacksboro office

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, April 29, 2017

Tags: Wise Hope Shelter

Wise Hope Shelter and Crisis Center has now opened an outreach office in Jacksboro, establishing another safe place for men and women in need of help.

“Wise Hope has served Wise, Jack and Montague counties always, but when people are in crisis, they can’t always travel,” said Karen VanderKaay, the victim advocate at the Jacksboro office.

Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, the center will offer most of the services that Wise Hope in Decatur provides – advocacy for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, help navigating the legal system, a support system and access to other services. VanderKaay said there’s no on-site counselor at this time, but one may be provided in the future.

“When the need arises, we will grow,” she said.

Those in imminent danger may call Wise Hope’s 24-hour hotline at 940-626-4855. For less immediate assistance, call the Jacksboro outreach center at 940-507-5025 or Wise Hope in Decatur at 940-626-4585.