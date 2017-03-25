Wise County Sheriff’s Office to host police dog trials

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, March 25, 2017

Tags: Wise County Sheriff's Office

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office will host the 2017 regional police canine trials for the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) next week.

Sheriff Lane Akin said 30 to 40 canine teams are expected to attend, working to earn national certifications. As a result, citizens in and around Decatur may see an increased number of uniformed officers and marked vehicles from other areas of the state.

The public is invited to attend the patrol dog certifications Monday and Tuesday, beginning at 8 a.m. each day at the Sheriff’s Office K-9 Facility on Old Reunion Road in Decatur. The entrance is just south of the Reunion Grounds.

Since its creation in 2013, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit has earned multiple awards and honors through USPCA at the national and regional levels.