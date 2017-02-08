Wise County Sheriff’s Office seeks ID in theft case

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Tags: Wise County Sheriff's Office

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information leading to the identity of a person of interest seen in surveillance video at a Denton store recently.

Investigators are trying to identify the female shown in the accompanying photos that were taken at a 7-11 convenience store on the loop in Denton. The suspect vehicle, a white pickup, is also shown.

The case involves identity theft.

To report information about the person of interest or the vehicle, call Crime Stoppers of Wise County at 800-643-TIPS(8477) or 940-627-TIPS. You will remain anonymous, and Crime Stoppers will pay for the first, most accurate tip received.