NEWS HEADLINES

Wise County Sheriff’s Office seeks ID in theft case

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Tags:

Look Familiar

LOOK FAMILIAR? – Wise County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for information on this woman, who has been labeled a person of interest in an identify theft case. Submitted photo

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information leading to the identity of a person of interest seen in surveillance video at a Denton store recently.

Investigators are trying to identify the female shown in the accompanying photos that were taken at a 7-11 convenience store on the loop in Denton. The suspect vehicle, a white pickup, is also shown.

The case involves identity theft.

To report information about the person of interest or the vehicle, call Crime Stoppers of Wise County at 800-643-TIPS(8477) or 940-627-TIPS. You will remain anonymous, and Crime Stoppers will pay for the first, most accurate tip received.

Vehicle Search

VEHICLE SEARCH – Investigators are also trying to track down the owner of this pickup. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information. Submitted photo


Leave a Reply. Note: As of March 24, 2011, all posted comments will include the users full name.

WCMessenger.com News and Blog Comment Guidelines

You must be logged in to post a comment.


Login

Register| Forgot Password?