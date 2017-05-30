Wise County honors our veterans

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Veterans groups and schools across the county are holding events this week to honor veterans in all branches of the U.S. military.

The Wise County Veterans Group will present its annual Veterans Day program 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Wise County Veterans Memorial Park in Decatur. Speaker is U.S. Congresswoman Kay Granger, and there will be a special tribute to World War II veterans.

ALVORD

The Alvord Area Veterans will have a veterans program 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Alvord Veterans Park, 1078 E. Business U.S. 81/287. Call Don Hill, 817-888-7830.

BOYD

Boyd Elementary School is honoring veterans during its Rise and Shine assembly at 7:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10.

Boyd Intermediate and Middle schools are honoring veterans with breakfast at 7:45 a.m. in the middle school library and a program at 9 a.m.

BRIDGEPORT

The Bridgeport Middle School Veterans Day Celebration is 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, in the school’s gym. The event will feature performances by the Bridgeport Middle School band and honor choir. Parents and veterans in their families and communities are invited.

CHICO

Chico ISD is planting flags in front of the elementary school to honor individual veterans. To have a veteran honored, fill out the form on the school website, chicoisdtx.net. The flags will be moved to the Chico Veterans Memorial Saturday, Nov. 11. Students will wear red, white and blue Friday, Nov. 10, in honor of veterans, and Veterans Day historical facts will be shared hourly throughout the day. All veterans will be served lunch at Julio’s 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, courtesy of CISD.

DECATUR

Rann Elementary School is having a veterans breakfast 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10

Carson Elementary School is honoring veterans this week during Fly Friday, 7:45 to 8:10 a.m.

Young Elementary School is having a veterans program 8 to 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13.

McCarroll Middle School is honoring veterans with a flag ceremony 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, on the seventh and eighth grade campus. The flag will be raised, followed by a moment of silence. The middle school choir will also perform, and veterans in attendance will be recognized.

NEWARK

The Newark Public Library will have a Veterans Day program 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at Newark City Hall, 209 Hudson St. Guest speaker is Army veteran Sgt. Jordan Adams, a Boyd High School graduate. Music will be provided by piano student Braden Nitka, and light refreshments will be served.

NORTHWEST

Prairie View Elementary School in Rhome is having a Veterans Day ceremony 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, in the gym.

Seven Hills Elementary School in Newark is having a Veterans Day program 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10.

Chisholm Trail Middle School in Rhome is having a Thanksgiving Veterans Day lunch Friday, Nov. 10. Guests may attend one of three lunch times – 11:04, 11:53 or 12:42. Each will have a guest speaker.

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, the public is invited to hear retired U.S. Navy SEAL Rick Kaiser speak at 10:30 a.m. Kaiser is the executive director of the National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Northwest High School will recognize veterans at its home football game Friday, Nov. 10.

RHOME