Wise County Crime Report

Published Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017



MONDAY, AUG. 7

100 BLOCK OF COUNTY ROAD 4657 — A tractor was stolen.

200 BLOCK OF PRIVATE ROAD 2358 — Complainant reported someone stole a firearm from his vehicle.

SHERIFF’S OFFICE — A man reported his ex-wife impeded his 12-year-old daughter’s breathing for disciplinary purposes.

200 BLOCK OF RIDGE TRAIL — A woman reported her neighbor’s four dogs were loose and attacked her service dog on her property, causing serious injury.

TUESDAY, AUG. 8

1200 BLOCK OF FARM ROAD 1658 — A man advised that after a verbal argument over eviction, a known person slapped him.

100 BLOCK OF COUNTY ROAD 3852 — The owner of a doublewide entered the bedroom of a tenant and searched through secured, personal belongings of the tenant while they were gone, without permission. The search yielded various drug paraphernalia and several pieces of identifying information not belonging to the tenant. The deputy seized the identifying information for safekeeping.

700 BLOCK OF JOY — Complainant stated his neighbor left him a shotgun when he moved four years prior, and now he wants it removed.

500 BLOCK OF COUNTY ROAD 4421 — A man was upset that the neighbor’s goats ate his bushes.

200 BLOCK OF KILLOUGH — A dog was reported stolen.

200 BLOCK OF COUNTY ROAD 1325 — A woman struck her mother on the nose with a belt buckle which caused a cut. The suspect came to jail for assault bodily injury family member.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9

100 BLOCK OF DEBORAH DRIVE — The victim reported a known person pulled a knife on him and threatened harm if he did not give him a cigarette.

100 BLOCK OF COUNTY ROAD 2175 — Complainant said someone hit his mailbox with a vehicle.

1700 BLOCK OF COUNTY ROAD 2625 — A man advised someone damaged his vehicle within the last two weeks while it was parked at the residence.

7900 BLOCK OF BRIAR ROAD — A woman said a juvenile left a bike in front of her home. The bike was taken to the impound for safe keeping.

sheriff’s office — Complainant said he received a vehicle as payment for some work he completed. The person he received the vehicle from is threatening to report the vehicle stolen.

THURSDAY, AUG. 10

9500 BLOCK OF N. U.S. 81/287 — Someone forced entry into a home and shop. Several items were taken.

SHERIFF’S OFFICE — A man said someone is flying a drone in the area of his home, and it appears the operator may be looking in windows. He wanted to know what he could do.

12800 BLOCK OF KINGSGATE DRIVE — A woman said a man was trying to break into her house. It was found he was just urinating in her yard. He was issued a criminal trespass warning.

200 BLOCK OF COUNTY ROAD 1749 — Complainant said she was threatened if she tries to show up to a house to gather her belongings.

100 BLOCK OF HLAVEK ROAD — A woman was scammed after visiting a computer troubleshooting website. The suspect requested Amazon gift cards as payment. The complainant sent the gift cards to the suspect.

SUNDAY, AUG. 13

400 BLOCK OF COUNTY ROAD 1170 — The front door had been shot and shattered.

100 BLOCK OF PRIVATE ROAD 4687 — A woman reported her longtime family friend and next-door neighbor struck her in the eye over an ongoing civil disagreement.

MONDAY, AUG. 14

100 BLOCK OF COUNTY ROAD 2696 — Several items were removed from the home without permission.

300 BLOCK OF COUNTY ROAD 4783 — A verbal disturbance took place over a woman not leaving.

2400 BLOCK OF COUNTY ROAD 2320 — A man reported being assaulted by his adult stepson. The stepson was arrested for class C assault.

2100 BLOCK OF COUNTY ROAD 4680 — A neighbor’s pitbulls entered a woman’s property and attacked her dog.

400 BLOCK OF SKY VIEW COURT — Complainant reported someone opened a fraudulent account using her and her husband’s identifying information.

TUESDAY, AUG. 15

CENTRAL AND FARM ROAD 718 — Complainant reported a man lying in the bar ditch. It was discovered the man was intoxicated, and he was arrested for public intoxication.

100 BLOCK OF LEXINGTON COURT — Two older ladies were reported arguing in the street. It was determined they are neighbors and feel they are being harassed by one another.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 16

1500 BLOCK OF TEXAS 114 — A woman said she and her son’s girlfriend got into a verbal argument over pictures being taken off the wall. Both parties were separated for the evening and agreed to talk in the morning.

2800 BLOCK OF FARM ROAD 718 — A highly intoxicated complainant reported her truck was stolen from their driveway by someone she knew. The truck matched the description from a major accident involving a one-car rollover, whereby the driver had fled, that was subsequently unfolding on Farm Road 730. The deputy transported the woman to the accident scene to speak with troopers. The complainant eventually admitted to having driven the truck off the road and fleeing the scene. The complainant was arrested accordingly.

1500 BLOCK OF FARM ROAD 3433 — A fake $20 was passed at Family Dollar.

THURSDAY, AUG. 17

PRIVATE ROAD 3406 — Complainant stated she and her roommate got into a verbal argument over false accusations regarding the complainant’s boyfriend. Both parties were separated for the evening.

100 BLOCK OF COUNTY ROAD 1304 — After obtaining probable cause, the driver was arrested for possession of marijuana.