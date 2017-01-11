Wise at elevated fire danger

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Local emergency crews have been battling an increased number of fires in recent weeks, and Fire Marshal Chuck Beard said Tuesday Wise County is currently at an elevated risk for wildfires.

“Ninety percent of the fires in the last week-and-a-half to two weeks have been caused by outdoor burning,” he said.

Due to drought-like conditions and high winds, the fire marshal’s office is asking residents to hold off on outdoor burning the next few days.

“We’re just asking people to refrain from burning outside until conditions get better for us,” Beard said. “Right now, if it were to rain, the day after the wind will come back, and things will dry out again quick.

A task force of firefighters and emergency vehicles from Newark, Paradise and Alvord staged at the fire marshal’s office in Decatur Tuesday and Wednesday to better respond to active fires. Area firefighters have previously staged there during periods of high wildfire risk, including during the 2011 Texas wildfires. The crew had responded to three calls by press time Tuesday.

On Monday, a grass fire burned more than 170 acres in northwest Wise County, destroying multiple pastures and crossing several property lines.

Beard said welding sparks started the fire about 11 a.m. near County Road 1782. Low humidity and high winds enabled the fire to spread quickly. No one was injured, and no structures were destroyed in the blaze.

Crews from Chico, Crafton, Alvord, Bridgeport, Sunset and Bowie volunteer fire departments were called to the scene.

Monday’s fire occurred just north of the 920-acre grass fire that started on County Road 1787 and spread south across Farm Road 2265 in December. That blaze burned three structures and 800 round bales of hay.

Thirteen local departments from three counties responded to the fire. No one was injured.

Beard said the cause is still under investigation.