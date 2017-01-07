Winter comes to Wise

By David Talley | Published Saturday, January 7, 2017

Tags: weather

Winter weather descended on Wise County Friday, causing pedestrians on the Decatur square to hurry to their destination and scattering snow over sidewalks, parking lots and lawns.

According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, temperatures began dipping Thursday night from the day’s high of 35 degrees to 21 degrees Friday morning. It didn’t warm up much during the day, and wind gusts made the air temperature feel like it was in the single digits.

Snow accumulated on some less-traveled streets but didn’t affect overall driving conditions in the county. No weather-related wrecks were reported between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday.

The weather forced several school districts north of Wise County to reschedule or cancel some sporting events Friday night.

It’s expected to be warmer Saturday with temperatures possibly topping out at 40 degrees in the afternoon. Sunday is expected to reach 47 degrees, marking the start of a warming trend that will send temperatures into the low 70s by the end of the week.