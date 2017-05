By David Talley | Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017



Gusty winds over the weekend knocked down multiple trees and power lines, sending area fire departments scrambling to clean up closed roadways.

Several small grass fires also kept crews busy over the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, area wind gusts hit up to 47 miles per hour Sunday. Wise County spent the day under a wind advisory, with winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour predicted.