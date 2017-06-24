WHS scales back training program outside of county

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, June 24, 2017

Tags: Wise Health System

Wise Health System is scaling back its athletic training program through Fit-N-Wise, pulling out of a majority of the schools it worked with outside of Wise County.

Fit-N-Wise is continuing to supply trainers for Wise County school districts and Northwest, Argyle, Sanger, Springtown and Jacksboro.

Among the schools where services are being pulled are Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Denton, Aubrey, Pilot Point, Muenster, Era, Ponder and Forestburg. Slidell had previously hired a full-time trainer with connections to Fit-N-Wise but now the district is considering personnel changes due to a lack of funding.

“Those schools all fell in our secondary markets,” said Wise Health System spokesperson Shannon Puphal. “Throughout the year, we look for strategies to help in our primary markets.

“It was an absolutely free service. Some schools did pay a stipend on top that was paid to the trainers.”

The hospital plans to shrink its training staff from 49 trainers to 19 by Dec. 31 in hopes of recovering $1.9 million in annual losses. That figure includes supplies along with salary and benefits for the trainers.

The program grew quickly in the past several years to 32 schools in eight North Texas counties, according to the Fit-N-Wise website. Trainers attend games and practices, provide free Saturday-morning injury clinics for injury diagnosis and rehabilitation recommendations.

“We supply full athletic training,” said Fernando Escobar, head athletic trainer for Fit-N-Wise and Decatur ISD. “It takes a lot of stress off coaches. We’re the first responders. There’s a lot of schools we work with that would struggle for coverage without us. We’re there to service the community. We’re not just there for the athletes.”

Some schools were notified about upcoming changes last week. One Denton County superintendent expressed some frustration due to the timing of the notification, close to the start of the district’s fiscal year.

Denton ISD Director of Communications Mario Zavala said the district worked with Fit-N-Wise for the past three years.

“The program has worked great for us,” Zavala said. “It’s helped with our middle schools and supported the high schools.”

Denton ISD has two of its own trainers at each of the four high schools and used the additional trainer at Fit-N-Wise to provide additional coverage.

“We will be losing the trainer supporting our current trainers,” he said. “It will take an adjustment.”