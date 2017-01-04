WHS rings in 2017 with new fitness facility

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Tags: Wise Health System

Wise Health System’s new Fit-N-Wise facility will open to the public Monday, Jan. 9.

Three times the size of the current facility, the improved Fit-N-Wise in Decatur includes expanded workout and wellness areas, four pools, a multi-purpose gym and an indoor track.

On the first floor are the gym, which is the size of two basketball courts, a weight room and an expanded physical therapy area with separate occupational therapy and speech therapy rooms.

“It’s more specific to their needs, and they won’t have to fight for space,” WHS marketing director Shannon Puphal said.

There’s also a sports therapy wing with an attached aquatic therapy pool and an enlarged nursery designed to introduce kids to fitness while their parents work out.

“To keep them active is the whole goal,” Puphal said. “It’s not just a place for them to come and sit and stare at the TV.”

The eight-lane competition pool and aquatic exercise pool also have their own wing on the first floor, with access to the outdoor pool. The competition pool will include timing pads on all the starting blocks to use in swim meets. Bleachers will overlook the pools from the second floor mezzanine.

Another mezzanine above the gym and weight rooms holds the ellipticals, treadmills and indoor track. Also on the second floor are the yoga and group exercise rooms.

Those who wish to see the facility ahead of opening day may purchase tickets to the pre-opening benefit night 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Tickets are $20 and include admission to a tour of Fit-N-Wise, hors d’oeuvres and a Phil Hamilton concert. Contact Michelle Stone at 940-626-1384 to purchase. The new Fit-N-Wise is located at 609 Medical Center Drive next to the hospital.