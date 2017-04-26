White takes second in ready writing

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017

In taking silver at the state UIL academic meet in ready writing, Boyd’s Aliza White put the final digit in a sequence of numbers that opened with the beginning of her sophomore year.

It’s White’s second year competing in ready writing. She placed second at district, regionals and state and her contestant number was two.

“We figured that was a good sign,” White’s coach, English teacher Lisa Warren, joked.

White said she held on to her strategy of using a pen and paper for her essay, forgoing typing and printing her response to avoid technology-related mishaps. The contest gives competitors two prompts to choose from and a time limit to compose a response. White said she was confident in her topic choice and was able to quickly start writing.

“At regionals it took me a little bit to analyze the prompt and to figure out what it was saying,” she said. “But at state I got the gist really quick and just took off writing, and I felt pretty confident walking out because I didn’t have any problems with planning or anything.

“I was feeling pretty good about my essay, but I didn’t think I’d get as high as second.”

White also competed at district in feature writing, headline writing and literary criticism but didn’t advance. She said next year she plans to focus more on ready writing in hopes of making a repeat trip. The high school added a UIL period during the school day to help students focus on the contests.

Warren said White’s dedication to hard work pushed the young competitor to a top result at state, and she hopes to see the trend catch on in future years.

“I think it’ll motivate these kids to see that, ‘OK, people from Boyd can do this,'” Warren said. “And maybe motivate them to come to practice and to work to get better and not just think they can show up at a meet and win.

“She does work really hard. I’m proud of her,” she said. “It was exciting to get to see her be rewarded for it.”