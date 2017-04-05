Western show coming this weekend

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017



In the mid-1800s, barbed wire helped settle the area that is now Wise County, in addition to the rest of the western United States. Today there are more than 2,000 variations of the fencing material, which remain in wide use and valued as a collector’s item.

Wise County native Bill Marquis, known around the world for cabin restoration and his antique barbed wire collection, said the American innovation doesn’t always get the recognition it deserves.

“Barbed wire had everything to do with settling the West,” Marquis said. “Everybody claims it’s the .45 or the Winchester rifle or the windmill – bull. It couldn’t be settled without barbed wire because that stopped them from having cattle drives. It made the men settle down instead of roaming all the time. It got the cattle to where we could breed them up to the good cattle we got today. Barbed wire had more to do with settling the West than anything.”

This weekend, Marquis and collectors from around the world will bring both their barbed wire collections and other historic western goods to the Decatur Civic Center for the 26th Annual Antique Western Show and Sale.

Marquis, the president of the International Barbed Wire Collectors Association and the show’s organizer, said he previously organized Western shows in Vernon, which were sponsored by the Waggoner Ranch. After leaving the shows for several years, he said multiple U.S.-based collectors asked him to step back in to host another event. They told him he should do one in in Denton.

“I ain’t doing one in Denton,” he told them.

“I tried that one time,” he said. “An old man told me before I put that show on over there that ‘people from Denton won’t come to see a grasshopper eat a bale of hay.’

“Was he right! Not one human from the city of Denton came to my show.”

Marquis decided he was “done with Denton,” and he’s worked with folks in Wise County ever since.

Local real estate developer Mark Moran is sponsoring the show, which is hosted by the Devil’s Rope Museum in McLean. While the museum claims the world’s largest collection of barbed wire, Marquis said the show will feature “a little bit of everything.”

The event is promoted as featuring all things Western, including antique tools, bottles, saddles, Native American artifacts, Western advertising and spurs.

“We call them wildcat shows,” he said. “You can bring anything from a wildcat to whatever. Nobody would come to see just barbed wire.

“Collectors collect everything.”

The Antique Western Show and Sale is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 9. Bubba Harper and The 24-7 Band will provide live music Saturday. Admission is $5.