By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017



The first baby born in Wise County in 2017 is Eduardo Rico Patino Jr., the son of Gabriela Patino and Eduardo Rico of Boyd.

His mother actually expected little Eduardo to come in 2016.

“They gave me the due date on the 30th, but he wasn’t coming,” Pati o said. “He wanted to be a New Year’s baby.”

The baby weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20 1/2 inches when he was born at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, at Wise Health System in Decatur. He’s named after his father.

“We wanted to have a junior,” Patino said.

Mom and baby are both doing well, and Patino said she’s glad that Eduardo is the first child born in Wise County this year.

“It’s something that’s really special to me,” she said.