Weekend packed with holiday events

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Christmas

Bridgeport’s holiday celebrations began in earnest Monday with the city’s tree lighting and Santa and the Stagecoach party and will continue on Thursday with the Lights on Halsell parade.

The parade will run through downtown Bridgeport, starting at 6 p.m. Rudolph and the other characters from the 1964 TV special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” will join local floats and cars to march down Halsell Street.

Festivities continue on Saturday, with Breakfast with Santa at the Bridgeport Community Center from 8 to 10 a.m. Pre-sale tickets are $3 for adults and $2 for children, or $4 at the door. Admission includes breakfast, crafts and pictures with Santa. Tickets may be pre-purchased at City Hall. Space is limited.

To reserve a spot for Christmas Cards in the Park, a holiday decor program that lets businesses, civic groups or individuals wish the community happy holidays, call Bridgeport Parks and Recreation at 940-683-3480.