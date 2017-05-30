Weed, false IDs land 2 in jail

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, October 28, 2017

Tags: Rhome

A Rhome officer confiscated $64,000 worth of marijuana Thursday morning.

Chief Sam Love said Officer Brody Brown was investigating three people who had been sitting in the parking lot of the Love’s Travel Center on Texas 101 when he seized 20 pounds of marijuana and several stolen identification documents.

Anthony Gorial, 31, and Sonia Becerra, 30, both of Turlock, Calif., were arrested and booked into the Wise County Jail.

Gorial was charged with possession of marijuana between 5 and 50 pounds, a third degree felony. Gorial’s bond was set at $20,000. Becerra was charged with fraudulent use and possession of identifying information, another third degree felony. Becerra’s bond was set at $15,000.

A third person in the car was not arrested.