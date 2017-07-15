NEWS HEADLINES

Weatherford man killed in wreck

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, July 15, 2017
Tags:

Collission

COLLISION – The two trucks involved in a crash at Farm Road 51 and Farm Road 2123 ended up in the ditch on the east side of the intersection. The road was shut down so Air Evac Lifeteam 68 could transport the surviving victim to the hospital. Messenger photo by Brian Knox

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning near Cottondale.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Farm Roads 2123 and 51, east of Cottondale.

Texas Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Sgt. Lonny Haschel said preliminary information indicates a Dodge Ram, driven by Christoval Villerral, 31, of Decatur was stopped on FM 2123 facing east. A Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Coby McNabb, 30, of Weatherford was southbound on FM 51. For an undetermined reason, Villerral pulled into the path of McNabb’s vehicle and the two collided.

McNabb died at the scene.

Villerral was flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries.

The wreck damaged a water main at the intersection, sending water spraying into the air. The crash investigation was delayed until representatives with the water supply district arrived and shut off the water.

Traffic on FM 51 was shut down and later reduced to one lane until the wreck was cleared around noon.

The crash was about a mile east of the location of another fatal wreck on FM 2123 less than a week prior. In that accident on July 6, 17-year-old Nicholas Chance Rhodes of Boyd was killed and Richard Morgan Ginn, 46, of Paradise was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision.

Water Issue

WATER ISSUE – A water main was damaged during the crash, sending water high into the air in the middle of the accident scene. The driver of the pickup shown was flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. Messenger photo by Brian Knox


Leave a Reply. Note: As of March 24, 2011, all posted comments will include the users full name.

WCMessenger.com News and Blog Comment Guidelines

You must be logged in to post a comment.