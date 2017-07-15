Weatherford man killed in wreck

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, July 15, 2017

Tags: Cottondale

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning near Cottondale.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Farm Roads 2123 and 51, east of Cottondale.

Texas Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Sgt. Lonny Haschel said preliminary information indicates a Dodge Ram, driven by Christoval Villerral, 31, of Decatur was stopped on FM 2123 facing east. A Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Coby McNabb, 30, of Weatherford was southbound on FM 51. For an undetermined reason, Villerral pulled into the path of McNabb’s vehicle and the two collided.

McNabb died at the scene.

Villerral was flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries.

The wreck damaged a water main at the intersection, sending water spraying into the air. The crash investigation was delayed until representatives with the water supply district arrived and shut off the water.

Traffic on FM 51 was shut down and later reduced to one lane until the wreck was cleared around noon.

The crash was about a mile east of the location of another fatal wreck on FM 2123 less than a week prior. In that accident on July 6, 17-year-old Nicholas Chance Rhodes of Boyd was killed and Richard Morgan Ginn, 46, of Paradise was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision.