Weatherford College Wise County leads system in growth

By David Talley | Published Saturday, February 4, 2017

Tags: Weatherford College

Weatherford College Wise County is growing faster than the college’s other three campuses.

“Fall enrollment was strong as well, but we’re nearing record territory,” WCWC Dean Dr. Matt Joner said. “This is the highest spring semester we’ve had.”

From spring 2016 to spring 2017, Joiner said the school’s seen a nearly 12 percent increase in on-campus students, with enrollment rising from 478 to 534 students.

The college also saw a nearly 12 percent increase in dual-credit students from local high schools, increasing from 310 to 347. Wise County is also leading the system in contact hours, which measure how many hours each student is in the classroom, with 15 percent.

Weatherford College Vice President of Institutional Advancement Brent Baker said the main campus’ spring semester enrollment remained neutral. The school currently has an enrollment of 2,763 students. Its Granbury and Mineral Wells locations both saw decreases in on-campus enrollment.

Overall, Baker said dual-credit enrollment is up 33 percent over last spring, increasing from 1,084 to 1,440 high school students enrolled.

“Dual credit is certainly surging,” Baker said. “One of the differences is the state is encouraging colleges to offer more there, and that’s what we’ve been doing. We’re proud of the relationships we have with area high schools.”