Weatherford College seeks nominations for alumni awards

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Tags: Weatherford College

Weatherford College is seeking nominations for the Alumnus of the Year. It’s the 50th anniversary of the award.

The college is also accepting nominations for the Distinguished Alumnus award.

Nominees will be evaluated on contributions to society, performance in their field of expertise, loyalty to the college and other factors. A committee of former award winners, representatives from WC employee groups, alumni leaders, board members and others will meet to select this year’s recipients.

Winners will be recognized during the alumni awards luncheon Friday, April 21.

Nomination forms are on the WC website. Go to wc.edu and click on the “alumni” tab. For more information, call the Institutional Advancement Office at 817-598-6275. Deadline to submit nominations is Feb. 15.