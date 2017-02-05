Weatherford College Foundation opens new scholarship application system

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, February 4, 2017

Tags: Weatherford College

The Weatherford College Foundation has opened its online scholarship application for the 2017-18 academic year, utilizing a new platform designed to simplify the process for students and donors alike.

The foundation is contracting with AcademicWorks, an Austin-based vendor used by more than 500 colleges, universities and foundations across the country.

“We’re very excited to roll out our new scholarship application system,” said Brent Baker, vice president of institutional advancement. “This will essentially give us a paperless process, which should make the system much more student-friendly.”

The system will allow students to upload all necessary transcripts, track the progress of their applications online, request third-party recommendation letters through email and submit thank-you letters online.

Students will begin atwc.edu/scholarships, using their existing “MyWC” login credentials to enter the system. Students must have completed the overall WC application to apply for scholarships.

The deadline to apply is March 24. The scholarships will begin in the fall 2017 semester, and many awards will renew for spring 2018, pending fall GPAs.

“The Financial Aid Office is looking forward to the functionality of this new system,” said Donnie Purvis, director of financial aid. “Anything we can do to remove barriers for students is a positive step.”

The WC Foundation gives more than $225,000 in scholarships per academic year from more than 100 permanently-endowed funds and many other non-endowed scholarships.

The typical scholarship is $1,000 per semester. Each scholarship fund has its own set of criteria, established by the donor. Students complete the online application once and the Financial Aid Office and multiple selection committees work to match students with applicable scholarships.