WC teacher certification program adds new certificate

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Tags: Weatherford College

The Weatherford College Teacher Certification Program is currently admitting teacher candidates to their program starting this summer, and is now offering certification for those wishing to teach hospitality, nutrition and food sciences for eighth through 12th grade.

“The hospitality, nutrition and food sciences certificate was requested by several area school districts,” said Joyce Pages, WC director of teacher education. “This career and technology field prepares students to work in jobs upon graduation from high school. It also prepares them to pursue a bachelor’s degree in culinary arts, family and consumer sciences or hospitality management in college.”

Twenty-six new teachers will be certified through the WC teacher certification program this year as they complete their internships in 15 area school districts including Weatherford, Granbury, Mineral Wells, White Settlement, Fort Worth and Bridgeport.

The WC teacher certification program is a hybrid program, offering courses face-to-face and online, taking advantage of the strengths of both teaching methods to prepare strong teachers for area school districts.

Candidates interested in pursuing teacher certification must have completed a bachelor’s degree and meet other requirements.

The deadline for admission to the program beginning this summer is Friday, March 24. The deadline for admission for the program beginning in the fall is Thursday, Aug. 3.

The program offers Texas teacher certificates in: English language arts and reading grades 4-8, English language arts and reading/social studies 4-8, English language arts and reading 7-12, math 4-8, math 7-12, math/science 4-8, science 4-8, science 7-12, physical sciences 7-12, life sciences 7-12, physics/math 7-12, social studies 4-8 and social studies 7-12.

In addition, the program offers the core subject 4-8 certificate, which qualifies a person to teach English language arts/reading, math, science and social studies in fourth through eighth grades.

Career and technology certificates include family and consumer sciences 6-12 and technology education 6-12.

Other certificates offered include health EC-12, PE EC-12, speech 7-12, special education EC-12 and English as a second language supplemental. A JROTC certificate is also available for individuals who have served in the military.

For information, call 817-598-6446.