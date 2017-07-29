Waxing poetic: Reunion traditions treasured by families

By David Talley | Published Saturday, July 29, 2017

Tags: Reunion

Every Reunion cabin has a story.

Families come every year to reconnect, cook, laugh and love, building decades of traditions into their late July home away from home.

But not every cabin has a poem.

“As the friends and family came we sat and visited/ The stories and tales of a long time ago/ The night grew old and the stories did too”

It’s the story of a family’s annual participation in the Wise County Old Settlers Reunion through the eyes of a fourth grader. From the gleaming lights to the churning ice cream and the anticipation already building for next year’s event, the poem is rife with Reunion high points, things that author Logan Massey, now 24, still contends are key to the festivities.

“It’s still true, pretty much,” he said. “Everything in there happens at one point or another. I mean, I’m hoping there’s ice cream tonight.”

The poem, titled, “Last Week in July,” stays protected in a folder either in the cabin or in the possession of Massey’s grandmother, Stella Massey Helf.

“Of course, I still have it,” she said. “Grandmas do those things. He spells a lot like his grandmother.”

Massey Helf was 13 when her family bought the cabin in the late 1940s. She grew up visiting Reunion every summer. Five decades later, so did Logan.

“I grew up out here as a kid, and everything was different then,” she said. “What we did out here was different. What our grandchildren do is different. It’s the traditions that stay the same.”

Family members, busier now as adults, still make time to come by. Both Logan and his grandmother now live in different parts of the Metroplex. She’s here for the whole week, while Logan was able to set aside a few nights to come by his old stomping grounds.

Steven Massey, Massey Helf’s son, said the week was a chance for the family to catch up. Most of the Massey family was able to set aside at least two nights this week to visit the cabin.

“The family was spread out over the country,” he said. “But they came together here for this. Reunion is one of the few things in life that hasn’t changed a whole lot. Especially at our age, my brothers and I, we’ve been coming since we were little kids.”

Massey Helf said it’s the end of the poem that is the most poignant.

“This has a place in my heart/ It all starts in last weekend in July/ Every year it begins/ And every year it will die”

“That’s the end of it,” she said. “As the children grow up, you hope everybody will come back next year.”

For Logan, Saturday’s end to Reunion also calls to mind plans for next year’s event.

“Reunion ending doesn’t mean a whole lot,” he said, “because I know it’ll be there next year. It’ll be set up the exact same way next year. It’s a little different nowadays because I’ve got to clean everything up, too.”

