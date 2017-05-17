Watson named Decatur School Board president; Coffman, Cook named principals

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur School Board

It was a night of familiar faces, and a few new ones, in new roles at Monday’s Decatur School Board meeting.

Two new school board members took their oaths of office – Jennifer Wren in Place 3 and Rex Hoskins in Place 4.

The board also elected new officers. Wade Watson was elected board president, Matt Joiner was elected vice president and Cheri Boyd was elected secretary.

Two principal assignments were also announced. Lana Coffman will serve as principal at Young Elementary, and Kaci Cook will be principal at Rann Elementary. Both are currently assistant principals at their respective schools.

Coffman will follow Stephanie Quarles, who is moving into a role in the central administration’s curriculum department, and Cook will follow Melonie Christian, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

Deidre Parish was also introduced as the district’s new assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. She was hired at last month’s meeting and will follow Judi Bell, who is retiring.

The board also heard a demographic report and a presentation on potential facility projects at the high school. A story on those two items will be featured in an upcoming issue of the Wise County Messenger.