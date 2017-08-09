Watermelon Festival is this weekend

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Watermelon Festival

The Alvord Watermelon Festival is Friday and Saturday at Elm Creek Park.

Friday’s events will include the Mike Watts Fish Fry at 6 p.m., washer tournament at 7 p.m. followed by a concert by the Monty Dawson Band.

Saturday’s events include a pageant, judging of the barbecue cookoff, a cornhole tournament at 4 p.m. and karaoke at 7 p.m.

The Alvord Area Veterans will provide a concession stand all day Saturday.

The event will also feature a variety of vendors.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit the Alvord Area Veterans.

Contacts for the various events include: cookers, Debra, 940-389-1656; vendors, Gay, 940-393-5007; washer and cornhole tournaments, Casey, 940-393-6331; pageant, Christy, 940-393-2938.