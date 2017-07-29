Water rates on the rise

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, July 29, 2017

Tags: Rhome, Rhome City Council

The city of Rhome’s water rates will rise again, this time by 8 cents per 1,000 gallons.

The rate increase from Walnut Creek Utility District, approved by the city council Tuesday, will raise costs from $5.85 to $5.93 per 1,000 gallons. Mayor Michelle Pittman di Credico said the new rate will go into effect after the city has made its required public postings in the Wise County Messenger, alerting citizens to the change.

Rhome City Council previously discussed cutting ties with the utility district late in 2016, after Walnut Creek raised water rates three times within a year.

Also at their Tuesday meeting, Rhome council members selected Sam Eason as mayor pro tem.

The council will meet again 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 31, for a budget workshop. They will discuss the city’s five-year plan, capital improvements and how to fund them, and the budget for fiscal year 2017-2018.