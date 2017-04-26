Water bills to skyrocket in West Wise

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Customers in the West Wise Special Utility District can expect a 66 percent increase on their water bill starting in May.

The rate increase will cover the cost of a new, $13.4 million water treatment facility. West Wise has had problems with the water quality coming out of their current treatment plant since January of 2015, and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has served the district with notices concerning high levels of trihalomethane and haloacetic acids. The notices, which are posted at westwisesud.com, say that drinking high levels of these compounds over a long period of time may elevate the risk of cancer and cause problems with the liver, kidney and nervous system.

General Manager James Ward told the Messenger in November 2016 that these compounds were caused by chlorine used in the water treatments after the lake rose in 2015 and the older plant’s filtration system. The Messenger called West Wise SUD’s listed number on Tuesday, but the line seemed to be disconnected.

The district has a timeline posted online detailing the steps it took before deciding to build a new plant. According to the timeline, West Wise SUD installed an aeration system at the plant in August 2015 in hopes of improving the water quality but were still in violation of TCEQ’s drinking water standards. A feasibility study conducted by an engineering firm concluded in August of 2016 that the most economical solution to the water quality problem would be to build a new treatment plant. As of February 2017, the Texas Water Development Board has committed to financially assist the project.

According to a legal notice that West Wise SUD placed in the Messenger in March, the estimated customer bill for a resident is $63.25 per month, and the average customer can expect to add $41.73 to that bill.

Written comments on the proposed project may be sent to the district at its address, 3412 Farm Road 2952 in Bridgeport.