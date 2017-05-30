Warrant service leads to foot chase

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, November 25, 2017



One person was arrested and another remains at large after officers attempted to serve felony arrest warrants in southern Wise County Monday afternoon.

Wise County sheriff’s deputies were serving arrest warrants on Christopher and Kristine McClendon at their home in the 100 block of County Road 3757 around 2:30 p.m. when the two ran from officers, resulting in a foot pursuit.

The warrants on both were for felony burglary charges, according to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin.

Once the couple ran from their home in the Salt Creek area, other sheriff’s deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety officers responded to assist with the search.

A DPS helicopter was later called to assist, and the pilot was able to locate 31-year-old Kristine McClendon hiding in the wood line. She was taken into custody about two hours after the search began.

Kristine McClendon was booked into the Wise County Jail on charges of burglary of a habitation, a second degree felony, and burglary of a building, a state jail felony. She remained in the Wise County Jail Friday with bond set at $30,000.

Christopher McClendon, 34, was not located and remained at large Friday.

Akin said the two are wanted in connection with a burglary on Oct. 29 in an area near where they live.

According to Wise County court records, Christopher McClendon is currently on probation after pleading guilty last November to a second degree felony charge of attempting to commit arson intended to damage a habitation or place of worship. Records indicate he also pleaded guilty the same day last November to a misdemeanor charge of false report to a law enforcement officer and received 97 days of time served in county jail.