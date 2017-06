By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Tags: Wise Area Relief Mission

Senior Care Health and Rehabilitation Decatur is taking donations for Wise Area Relief Mission until Friday, June 30.

The local food bank needs canned meats, fruits, vegetables and soups; boxed meals, pastas and rice; cereals; baking items – sugar, flour, etc.; and paper goods.

Donations may be dropped off at 701 W. Bennett Road in Decatur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.