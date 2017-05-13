Waetherford College president steps down

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, May 13, 2017

Tags: Weatherford College

Weatherford College President Kevin Eaton announced Thursday he’d be stepping down.

According to a college press release, Eaton told the board he wanted to “transition” from his current position, but no timeline was given.

“I would like to announce that I will work with the board to develop a mutually acceptable agreement and timeframe to allow me to transition from my current position as president, to a position that will allow me to continue to serve this storied institution,” he said. “After eight years as president, it is time for someone new, with fresh eyes and creative ideas, to lead this college forward.”

Eaton’s announcement comes on the heels of board Chairman Frank Martin’s defeat in last Saturday’s election. Martin lost to Sue Coody, who received 1,771 votes to Martin’s 1,328. Coody, a former Weatherford College professor, expressed concern during the campaign that the current board had never addressed false statements made by Eaton on his resume and other allegations, as uncovered by the Weatherford Democrat last summer. Coody was also openly critical of Martin’s refusal to give Wise County representation on the college board, as well as the board’s recent affinity for closed sessions.

Along with Coody, Lela Morris was elected to the board, defeating Richard Bowers, 1,709 to 1,321, for Place 7. During the campaign and following Saturday’s election, Morris said she shared Coody’s concerns.

Place 2 incumbent Judy McAnally was re-elected, defeating challenger Scott Butler 1,932 to 1,010.

Coody, Morris and McAnally will be sworn in at a meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, in the Strain Room of the Doss Student Center on the WC main campus.

Eaton told the board Thursday, “As with everything in life, things change. Change is often a positive for an organization, and I am confident that will be the case for Weatherford College.”

Eaton came to WC in January 2003 as the tech prep director and was selected as the school’s interim president in July 2009, transitioning to president Jan. 1, 2010.

Following his annual review in December 2016, the board extended his contract to Dec. 21, 2019.