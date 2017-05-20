Volunteers needed for special needs camp

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, May 20, 2017

Tags: Sonflower Camp

Registration is now open for the 19th annual Sonflower Camp, and organizers are asking for more volunteers.

Sonflower Camp, a camp for those with special needs, runs June 5, 6, 7 and 9, at Joe Wheeler Park in Decatur and campers and volunteers can register at sonflowercamp.com or at the website of sponsor Made 2 Thrive, made2thrive.org. Sign-in starts every day at 8:30 a.m. and pickup is at noon. Lunch is provided.

Volunteers are needed to partner with campers and to help with the activities, which this year will include horse painting, hay rides, sing-a-longs and a day trip to the new Fit-N-Wise facility.

Those who have worked Sonflower Camp in the past say it’s a great experience.

“I love seeing the campers’ faces,” Haley Roberds said. “It lifts me up to see that they’re happy.”

There is no age limit for campers – the youngest registered this year is 3 years old and the oldest is in his 70s.

“There are no rules besides having fun and not getting hurt,” organizer Andrea Duwe said.

The camp is free, and family members are welcome to stay and hang out with their camper.

“Everybody’s loved, and they’re always happy to be there,” former camper and current volunteer Mikie Ritter-Stokes said. “People don’t think that we’re weird or not normal. We’re all alike.”