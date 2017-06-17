Voluntary reaction: Residents oppose zoning, but applicant for annexation stresses benefits

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, June 17, 2017

Residents who live just outside the Decatur city limits continue to voice their disapproval for a voluntary annexation of property that would be used for heavy industrial zoning use.

The first reading of an ordinance on voluntary annexation for 163 acres on the north side of Farm Road 2264 east of U.S. 81/287 was held Monday. The petition for voluntary annexation was brought by Jody Adams on behalf of the Wise County Consortium LLC.

At last week’s meeting of the city’s planning and zoning commission, commissioners recommended the council approve the annexation and to amend the land use map to industrial. However, the commission voted 3-2 to recommend denying the request to zone the property heavy industrial, which is the least restrictive of all zoning designations.

Like at the previous two public hearings and the planning and zoning commission meeting, several nearby property owners brought up a host of concerns including possible noise, light, air and even water pollution.

John Barnett, who lives in the nearby Decatur Acres neighborhood, said the council needed to think about future city growth when making their decision about the property.

“Be careful what you do, because in 20 or 30 years you’ll look back and say, ‘Why did we put a manufacturing place right in the middle of our community?'” he said.

Ernest Gunstream and Cathy Wells, who both own property along County Road 4010 that borders the Wise County Consortium property, talked about their concerns that a buffer would not have to be built between their properties since they were not in the city limits.

“I think heavy industrial is just one step too far,” Wells said.

Adams said that when he previously served as the city’s Economic Development Corp.’s director, he knew the city consistently had a lack of industrial property. He explained the consortium’s property is located adjacent to existing heavy industrial property, which makes it a good fit for the city.

He also mentioned that the property could be developed today in the county, but it would not be subject to the stricter rules and regulations that would be required within the city.

“I really feel like the city is wanting to grow,” Adams said. “I feel this whole annexation process is really good. We feel like in this instance we are providing some good benefits for the city.”

Current EDC Director Thom Lambert also spoke in favor of the annexation and the heavy industrial zoning for the property and tried to address some of the concerns raised by the residents.

“Believe me, we don’t want anything nasty, filthy, dirty or loud,” Lambert said. “The city has ordinances against it. And you won’t get it past TCEQ, which is the state’s environmental quality, and the federal environmental quality.

“You say you don’t want to live next to heavy industrial. What would this city be if 50 years ago the citizens in the city said, ‘Poco, go away?’ Poco is one of our largest taxpayers and one of our largest employers.”

The council will take action on the ordinance on the second reading.