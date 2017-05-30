Vietnam by air: Love received Collier Trophy for efforts in 11-Day War

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Veterans

When the Vietnam War started, Dean Love was a kid. It dragged on through his years in high school, then through his time at an aviation mechanics school in Tulsa, where he stayed classified as an I-C – ineligible for the draft. But by 1972, his draft classification changed to I-A – available for military service.

In the draft lottery, where you were assigned a number based on your birthday, Love’s number was called fairly quickly. As soon as he finished basic training, Love was deployed to the Takhli Royal Thai Air Force Base in Thailand.

“We didn’t have any choice,” Love said of the draftees. “You did what they said or you went to jail.”

Love was somewhat lucky in that he was placed in an occupation that fit his interests and made a crew chief for the Air Force.

“I wanted something to do with airplanes,” he said. “I thought, ‘Well, if you’re going to make me go, I’ll go into the Air Force.’ It would have been all right to go into the Army, but a lot of the men in the Army didn’t make it back. I had friends that didn’t make it back.”

In Thailand, Love worked on Boeing KC-135 tankers – refueling aircraft for bombers. The KC-135s would fly above missile range, where they would wait to refuel the bombers in mid-air. Love occasionally rode along on these refueling missions, and it was there he caught his first glimpse of the action below.

“I thought, ‘These people are really shooting at us,'” he said. “We never did lose anybody because we were too high up for the missiles to reach, but you could see them shooting at everybody else.”

Love was in Thailand for six months before he was sent back home to Oklahoma, but then he was deployed to Guam in the winter of 1972. In Guam, Love recovered B-52 bombers. After they returned from a mission, he and his crew would move them, refuel them, patch shrapnel holes, and sometimes remove bombs not dropped during missions.

“A lot of times there would be a 500-pounder, 700-pounder that would fall out and hit the ground,” Love said. “You would see all these men with their fingers in their ears.”

Like with the tankers, Love sometimes rode out with the bombers to receive combat pay – back then, he made only $180 a month as a crew chief, and combat pay gave him some extra cash. He remembered flying out for one 16-hour mission and getting refueled twice in the air by tankers.

As the war went on, Love noticed the flight crews were getting younger and younger. He was only in his early 20s, but some of the men in the bombers were younger than him.

“These are kids, and unfortunately, some of them didn’t make it back,” Love said. “Sometimes we’d lose two or three B-52 crews in a day.”

In an attempt to end the war, the U.S. started launching bombers continuously from Guam to Vietnam in a massive operation called the “11-Day War.” Love received the Collier Trophy, an award given by the U.S. National Aeronautic Association for excellence in aviation achievement, for his role in launching the B-52s during the event in December of ’72.

“We launched like 100 B-52s two minutes apart,” he said. “One would take off, then another one would take off. We bombed them around the clock. There was so much soot from the engines running there was a black cloud over the runway.

“At night you could see the bomb flashes. It looked like lightning.”

By the time his deployment to Guam ended, the war was close to being over. Love returned to the U.S. as a staff sergeant, and he tried to get an early-out to end his four years of service, but since the military needed sergeants, Love wasn’t released. He would go on to be deployed to bases in the U.nited Kingdom and Spain, but he wasn’t sent back to Asia.

Love said when he and other servicemen would return home and walk through the airport terminals, people would avoid them like the plague. The war was so unpopular by that time that resentment was placed not only on the government, but also military men.

“When they recognize veterans today, that’s …” Love trailed off, patting his hand over his heart. “Because we got no recognition. It hurt. I understand why they did it, but it didn’t help.

“We were not real sure why we were there, other than we were trying to defend something. It was not a pretty war. But this war we’re in now – same thing.”

Love’s military service is long over now, but he still works on planes to this day. The hangar behind his home in Bridgeport usually houses two or three aircraft, all in various stages of completion.

He said that looking back, he doesn’t regret his time in service.

“Even though I didn’t have any choice about it, it’s one of those things you wouldn’t take back,” Love said. “But I wouldn’t want to do it again.”