Victory’s fireworks set for Sunday

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Sky Show

SKY SHOW – Victory Family Church’s fireworks show is set for Sunday. Proceeds from the show benefit local charity 1,000 Miles Till Home. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

This year you can support veterans and enjoy a good time at Victory Family Church’s fireworks display.

LIGHT UP THE NIGHT – Multiple public fireworks shows are scheduled this weekend. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Donations and the $15 parking fee for the event, which starts 7 p.m. Sunday at Victory Family Church in Decatur, go to 1,000 Miles Till Home. The local charity provides mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families.

“It’s an incredible, incredible organization,” Victory’s Creative Director Chris Bates said. “That’s something we like to help with.”

While supporting a good cause, attendees can also play on the bounce houses and water slides and eat ice cream and snow cones.

At 7:30 p.m. a skydiving team led by Carey Gregg will land on Victory’s baseball field. Live music performed by the Victory worship team and Jake Hooker and the Outsiders will start around 8:30.

The fireworks show should start sometime after 9, ending around 9:30 p.m.

“It’s a big, professionally produced show,” Bates said. “It’s not like there’s just guys setting off fireworks in a field.”

Everyone is welcome to come, Bates said.

“We love to do it for the community,” he said. “It’s kind of become a community event.”


