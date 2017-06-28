Victory’s fireworks set for Sunday

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Fourth of July

This year you can support veterans and enjoy a good time at Victory Family Church’s fireworks display.

Donations and the $15 parking fee for the event, which starts 7 p.m. Sunday at Victory Family Church in Decatur, go to 1,000 Miles Till Home. The local charity provides mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families.

“It’s an incredible, incredible organization,” Victory’s Creative Director Chris Bates said. “That’s something we like to help with.”

While supporting a good cause, attendees can also play on the bounce houses and water slides and eat ice cream and snow cones.

At 7:30 p.m. a skydiving team led by Carey Gregg will land on Victory’s baseball field. Live music performed by the Victory worship team and Jake Hooker and the Outsiders will start around 8:30.

The fireworks show should start sometime after 9, ending around 9:30 p.m.

“It’s a big, professionally produced show,” Bates said. “It’s not like there’s just guys setting off fireworks in a field.”

Everyone is welcome to come, Bates said.

“We love to do it for the community,” he said. “It’s kind of become a community event.”